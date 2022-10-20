Channel 4 Takes Krishnan Guru-Murthy Off Air After He Called MP A C**** – The Hamden Journal

Channel 4 has sidelined news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy for one week after he was caught on tape describing Tory MP Steve Baker as a “c****” following an interview.

Louisa Compton, Head of News and Current Affairs and Specialist Factual at Channel 4, said in a tweet: “Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously. Following an off-air incident Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week.”

Guru-Murthy made the remark, which was not broadcast on television but was later picked up on a livestream, after an interview with Baker, during which he discussed Liz Truss’s government and the chaos that ensued earlier that evening at a crucial Commons vote on the future of fracking in UK.

At the vote, more than 40 Conservative MPs, including former PM Boris Johnson, decided not to back Liz Truss’s government, with members alleging some undecided Tory MPs were “physically manhandled” into the voting booths.

Following the interview, Guru-Murthy, who was off-camera, could be heard saying: “It wasn’t a stupid question, Steve, you know it. I’m very happy to go up against you on Truss any day.”

He is then heard saying to himself: “What a c***”.

Guru-Murthy apologized last night via Twitter, saying the comment was “beneath the standards” he sets for himself.

“After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP, I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air. While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologize unreservedly. I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry,” he tweeted.