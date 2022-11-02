Channel 4 Renames All4 To Channel 4 – The Hamden Journal

Channel 4 has decided to rename its VoD player All4 to… Channel 4.

The 40-year-old network, which has its birthday today, is aiming to bring all of its products under the Channel 4 brand and will also shortly rename portfolio channels E4, More4 and 4seven.

The brand transformation will begin from next Spring and involve a series of hefty marketing campaigns between now and then.

In a press briefing earlier this week, Channel 4 Chief Marketing Officer Zaid Al-Qassab said the outfit wants to “embrace the lines being blurred between linear and digital viewing,” which has driven the decision.

He said the rebrand is based on research and rejected the notion that viewers will be confused by Channel 4’s VoD player having the same name as its linear channel. The BBC, ITV and Channel 5’s VoD players are all named differently to their channels.

“We’ve never looked at All4 as a brand in itself,” he said, responding to a question from The Hamden Journal. “In a future world, we don’t want to be known as All4. The brand we want to be known for is Channel 4.”

Al-Qassab stressed that young people are still watching TV in multiple places, enjoying the likes of The Great British Bake Off in its linear slot and Married at First Sight on VoD. Research shows Married at First Sight is watched by British young people more than Lord of the Rings, according to Al-Qassab.

The move comes eight years after Channel 4 rebranded previous VoD player 4oD to All4.

More information is incoming on the E4, More4 and 4seven rebrands and new idents have been commissioned as part of the brand transformation.