Channel 4 Privatisation Off, Says Rishi Sunak – The Hamden Journal

The UK government has confirmed that Channel 4 will not be sold.

The decision represents a dramatic u-turn from Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives, who had previously been pushing for privatization against the advice of 96% of respondents to a government consultation on the matter when Nadine Dorries was Culture Secretary.

Dorries’ successor Michelle Donelan has since examined the business case for Channel 4 remaining in public hands and recommended a sale not be taken forward, which was rubberstamped by 10 Downing Street.

elease

Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

For immediate release

Channel 4 to remain publicly owned with reforms to boost its sustainability and commercial freedom

DCMS Secretary of State Michelle Donelan has concluded her business case review and announced that Channel 4 will not be sold

Instead the government has agreed reforms to help Channel 4 grow and better compete in the age of streaming giants

Plans include allowing Channel 4 the flexibility to make some of its own content and a new legal duty to promote long-term sustainability whilst introducing protections to ensure they continue to be an incubator for the independent production sector

As part of this package, Channel 4 will now commit to doubling its planned number of new roles outside London and doubling its financial investment in skills

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Michelle Donelan has decided not to privatise Channel 4 after reviewing the business case for its sale. The broadcaster will remain in public ownership but with greater commercial flexibility, increased investment in skills and jobs across the UK as well as new production arrangements to support its long-term sustainability and growth.

The government, following discussions with Channel 4 and the independent production sector, have confirmed an ambitious package of measures as an alternative to a sale. This includes reforms via the Media Bill which will eventually allow Channel 4 to make and own some of its content and a new statutory duty on its board members to protect the broadcaster’s long-term financial sustainability. Channel 4 has also committed to increasing roles outside London and providing more opportunities for people from across the UK to gain experience in the sector as part of this package.

Like all UK broadcasters, Channel 4 is currently facing unprecedented competition for viewers, programmes and talent in an era of wealthy, global streaming platforms. The DCMS Secretary of State has decided that pursuing a sale is not the best option to ease the challenges facing Channel 4 nor to support growth in the UK’s creative economy, especially the independent production sector. However, doing nothing also carries risks and the government believes change is necessary to ensure the corporation can thrive now and long into the future in a rapidly changing media landscape.

The package announced today, finalised after listening to the views of Channel 4 and the wider broadcasting and independent production industries, will ensure the broadcaster remains focused on sustainability and has new opportunities to grow while serving audiences in the decades to come with high-quality, innovative and distinctive content.

“Channel 4 is a British success story and a linchpin of our booming creative industries” said Donelan. “After reviewing the business case and engaging with the relevant sectors I have decided that Channel 4 should not be sold.

In news that was leaked yesterday and obtained by The News Agents journalist Lewis Goodall, Donelan has instead issued a “sustainability package” that will see Channel 4 able to produce shows in-house for the first time, increase skills investment and jobs outside of London and have its borrowing limit increased. How the in-house goal is achieved will be scrutinized carefully over the coming months by Britain’s production sector, many of whom have used Channel 4 IP as a bedrock to grow their businesses.

Legislation will need to be implemented for some of the measures, Donelan said.

The move represents a major victory for Channel 4, which has spent the past 18 months preparing for the worst on privatization. It is the second time a sale has reared its head, with a similar scenario playing out in 2016 that ended similarly to this one.

The prospect of no sale became far rosier when Rishi Sunak took over as Prime Minister in October. Sunak is occupied with the mounting cost-of-living crisis while Jeremy Hunt, his Chancellor, has been vocally against a sale and would have had a major say in the final decision. Sunak himself was more lukewarm and said he would “take forward the plans” during his prime ministerial campaign over the summer.

Dorries tweeted yesterday saying “three years of a progressive Tory government” is being “washed down the drain” and listed the Channel 4 reversal as a factor.