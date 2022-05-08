Channel 4 Drama ‘It’s A Sin’ Loses Out At BAFTA TV Awards – The Hamden Journal

Channel 4 and HBO’s lauded drama It’s a Sin missed out in several major categories at the BAFTA TV Awards this evening, as the BBC and ITV emerged as the big winners. Scroll down for the full list.
Russell T Davies’ Red Production Company-created drama was up for Best Mini-Series, with Olly Alexander in contention for Leading Actor and Lydia West competing for Leading Actress.
However, BBC prison drama Time won the Mini-Series category, Sean Bean won Leading Actor for the same drama and Jodie Comer’s performance in Channel 4’s Help pipped West and Kate Winslet in the Leading Actress Category.
Compounding a disappointing evening for the hotly-tipped show, Callum Scott Howells and David Carlyle lost out to Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen in the Supporting Actor category. It’s a Sin writer Davies, who earlier today unveiled Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who’s next Time Lord, had lost out to In My Skin’s Kayleigh Llewelyn at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards last month. It’s A Sin won two gongs at that awards.
The big winner at the BAFTA TV Awards, held at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s Southbank, was the BBC, which walked away with nine awards. Commercial rival ITV had a great night, taking home seven, while Channel 4 won five.
Meanwhile it was a poor night for Netflix, which didn’t win a single award. Amazon bagged the Best International prize for Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad, in something of a shock in a very competitive category that included Succession and Squid Game. Sky/HBO took home two.
FULL LIST OF CATEGORIES (WINNERS IN BOLD)
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
AN AUDIENCE WITH ADELE Adele, Jonathan Dickins, Sally Wood, Ben Winston, Lou Fox, Bex Hampson – Fulwell 73, Onward, Sony, Columbia/ITV
ANT & DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY Production Team – Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV
LIFE & RHYMES Production Team – CPL Productions, Licklemor Productions/Sky Arts
STRICTLY COME DANCING Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
CATHY TYSON Help – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4
CÉLINE BUCKENS Showtrial – World Productions/BBC One
EMILY MORTIMER The Pursuit of Love – Open Book Productions, Moonage Pictures, Amazon Studios/BBC One JESSICA PLUMMER The Girl Before – 42/BBC One
LEAH HARVEY Foundation – Skydance Television, Phantom Four/Apple TV+
TAHIRAH SHARIF The Tower – Mammoth Screen, Windhover Films/ITV
NEWS COVERAGE
CHANNEL 4 NEWS: BLACK TO FRONT Production Team – Channel 4 News/ Channel 4 GOOD MORNING BRITAIN: SHAMIMA BEGUM Production Team – ITV Studios Daytime/ITV
ITV NEWS AT TEN: STORMING OF THE CAPITOL Production Team – ITV News, ITN/ITV
SKY NEWS: AFGHANISTAN: ENDGAME Production Team – Sky News/Sky News
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
BLACK POWER: A BRITISH STORY OF RESISTANCE George Amponsah, Helen Bart, Steve McQueen, James Rogan, Soleta Rogan, Tracey Scoffield – Rogan Productions, Lammas Park, Turbine Studios/BBC Two
FREDDIE MERCURY: THE FINAL ACT James Rogan, Daniel Hall, Chris Wilson, Mark Hedgecoe, Soleta Rogan, Simon Lupton – Rogan Productions/BBC Two
THE MISSING CHILDREN Production Team – TrueNevision/ITV
SILENCED: THE HIDDEN STORY OF DISABLED BRITAIN Production Team – Blast! Films/BBC Two
DAYTIME
THE CHASE Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge, Hester Davies, Christina Clayton, Mick Thomas – Potato/ITV
MONEYBAGS David Flynn, Michelle Woods, Aaron Rosenthal, Louisa Benger, Shaun Parry, Mike Maclaine – Youngest Media/Channel 4
RICHARD OSMAN’S HOUSE OF GAMES Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, Tom Banks, Abby Brakewell, John Smith, Sarah Boyce – Remarkable Television/BBC Two
STEPH’S PACKED LUNCH Ben Wicks, Rebecca Papworth, Vivek Sharma, Steph McGovern, Alan Clayton, Derek Hallworth – Expectation, Can Can Productions/Channel 4
SPORT
THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX Production Team – Sky Sports, Formula 1/Sky Sports Formula 1
ITV RACING: THE GRAND NATIONAL Mark Demuth, Paul McNamara, Paul Cooper, Tasleem Hasham-Laywood, Rob Oldham, Jon Harris – ITV Sport/ITV
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS Production Team – BBC Sport/BBC One
UEFA EURO 2020 SEMI-FINAL: ENGLAND V DENMARK Mark Demuth, Paul McNamara, Phil Heslop, Maggie Price, Roger Pearce, Stuart Smith – ITV Sport/ITV
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
9/11: INSIDE THE PRESIDENT’S WAR ROOM Adam Wishart, Neil Grant, Serena Kennedy, Simon Finch – Wish/Art Films/BBC One
GRENFELL: THE UNTOLD STORY James Newton, Daisy Ayliffe, Emma Lysaght, Kirsty Cunningham, Jessie Versluys – BBC Studios/Channel 4
MY CHILDHOOD, MY COUNTRY – 20 YEARS IN AFGHANISTAN Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie, Clive Mattock – Seventh Art Productions/ITV
NAIL BOMBER: MAN HUNT Production Team – Expectation/Netflix
CURRENT AFFAIRS
FEARLESS: THE WOMEN FIGHTING PUTIN (EXPOSURE) Sarah Collinson, David Henshaw, David Alter, Sasha Odynova, Ksenia Barakovskaya – Hardcash Productions, The Economist/ITV
FOUR HOURS AT THE CAPITOL Jamie Roberts, Will Grayburn, Dan Reed – AMOS Pictures/BBC Two
THE MEN WHO SELL FOOTBALL (AL JAZEERA INVESTIGATIONS) Phil Rees, David Harrison, Jason Gwynne, Sarah Yeo, Nicholas Dove, Naji Tamimi – Al Jazeera I-Unit/Al Jazeera English
TRUMP TAKES ON THE WORLD Norma Percy, Tim Stirzaker, Sam Collins, Tania Rakhmanova, Lucy Hetherington, Greg Sanderson – Brook Lapping, Les Films D’ici, Arte France/BBC Two
INTERNATIONAL
CALL MY AGENT! Harold Valentin, Aurélien Larger, Dominique Besnehard, Michel Feller – Mon Voisin Productions, Mother Productions, France Télévisions/Netflix
LUPIN Production Team – Gaumont Télévision/Netflix
MARE OF EASTTOWN Production Team – wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem, Zobot Projects, HBO/Sky Atlantic
SQUID GAME Hwang Dong-hyuk, Kim Ji-Yeon – Siren Pictures/Netflix
SUCCESSION Production Team – Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD Barry Jenkins, Colson Whitehead, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner – Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie, Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime
SINGLE DRAMA
DEATH OF ENGLAND: FACE TO FACE Clint Dyer, Dixie Linder, David Sabel, Rufus Norris, Christine Schwarzman, Roy Williams – National Theatre, Sabel Productions, Cuba Pictures/Sky Arts
HELP Production Team – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4
I AM VICTORIA Dominic Savage, Krishnendu Majumdar, Richard Yee, Suranne Jones, Josh Hyams, David Charap – Me + You Productions/Channel 4
TOGETHER Production Team – Shoebox Films, Sonia Friedman Productions, BBC Film/BBC Two
LIVE EVENT
THE BRIT AWARDS 2021 Production Team – BRITS TV/ITV
THE EARTHSHOT PRIZE 2021 Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One
THE ROYAL BRITISH LEGION FESTIVAL OF REMEMBRANCE Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One SPRINGWATCH 2021 Production Team – BBC Studio/BBC Two
FEATURES
BIG ZUU’S BIG EATS Sam Grace, Alex Gilman, Chris Faith, Lucy Blatch, Big Zuu, Rohan Minhas – Boom/Dave
MORTIMER & WHITEHOUSE: GONE FISHING Paul Whitehouse, Bob Mortimer, Lisa Clark, Stephanie Fyfe, Rob Gill – Owl Power/BBC Two
SORT YOUR LIFE OUT Charlotte Brookes, Kurt Seywald, James Callum, Lucy Blatch, Michael Hyland, Demi Doyle – Optomen Television/BBC One
THE GREAT BRITISH SEWING BEE Production Team – Love Productions/BBC One
SCRIPTED COMEDY
ALMA’S NOT NORMAL Sophie Willan, Gill Isles, Andrew Chaplin, Nerys Evans – Expectation/BBC Two
MOTHERLAND Holly Walsh, Helen Serafinowicz, Barunka O’Shaughnessy, Caroline Norris, Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford – Merman Television, Twofour/Channel 4
STATH LETS FLATS Jamie Demetriou, Seb Barwell, Andrew Gaynord, Ash Atalla – Roughcut TV/Channel 4
WE ARE LADY PARTS Production Team – Working Title Television/Channel 4
SUPPORTING ACTOR
CALLUM SCOTT HOWELLS It’s A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4
DAVID CARLYLE It’s A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4
MATTHEW MACFADYEN Succession – Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic
NONSO ANOZIE Sweet Tooth – Warner Bros. Television/Netflix
OMARI DOUGLAS It’s A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4
STEPHEN GRAHAM Time – BBC Studios/BBC One
REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL
GOGGLEBOX Production Team – Studio Lambert/Channel 4
MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT UK Murray Boland, Dermot Caulfield, Danielle Lux, Sharyn Mills, Rachel Viner, James Kayler – CPL Productions/E4
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Bruce McCoy, Sally Miles, Matt Green – World of Wonder Productions/BBC Three
THE DOG HOUSE Production Team – Five Mile Films/Channel 4
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
AIMEE LOU WOOD Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix
AISLING BEA This Way Up – Merman Television/Channel 4
ANJANA VASAN We Are Lady Parts – Working Title Television/Channel 4 NATASIA DEMETRIOU Stath Lets Flats – Roughcut TV/Channel 4
ROSE MATAFEO Starstruck – Avalon/BBC Three
SOPHIE WILLAN Alma’s Not Normal – Expectation/BBC Two
MINI-SERIES
IT’S A SIN Russell T Davies, Nicola Shindler, Peter Hoar, Phil Collinson – Red Production Company/Channel 4 LANDSCAPERS Will Sharpe, Ed Sinclair, Katie Carpenter, Olivia Colman, Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry – SISTER, South of the River Pictures/Sky Atlantic
STEPHEN Mark Redhead, Madonna Baptiste, Alrick Riley, Frank Cottrell Boyce, Joe Cottrell Boyce,
Jessica Sharkey – HTM Television/ITV
TIME Jimmy McGovern, Tom Sherry, Lewis Arnold, Simon Maloney, Michael Parke, Andrew Morrissey – BBC Studios/BBC One
THE DETECTIVES: FIGHTING ORGANISED CRIME Production Team – Minnow Films, Open University/BBC Two 9/11: ONE DAY IN AMERICA Caroline Marsden, Daniel Bogado, TJ Martin, Dan Lindsay, David Glover – 72 Films/National Geographic
UNDERCOVER POLICE: HUNTING PAEDOPHILES Joe Mather, Simon Ford, Jamie Pickup, Mark Casebow, Charlie MacDonald, Juliet Piper – BBC Studios/Channel 4
UPRISING Production Team – Rogan Productions, Lammas Park, Turbine Studios/BBC One
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
JAMIE DEMETRIOU Stath Lets Flats -Roughcut TV/Channel 4 JOE GILGUN Brassic – Calamity Films/Sky Max
NCUTI GATWA Sex Education – Eleven Film /Netflix
SAMSON KAYO Bloods -Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One
STEVE COOGAN This Time with Alan Partridge – Baby Cow Productions/BBC One TIM RENKOW Jerk – Roughcut TV/BBC Three
SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA
CASUALTY Deborah Sathe, Loretta Preece, Debbie Biggins, Jenny Thompson, Sarah Beeson – BBC Studios/BBC One
CORONATION STREET Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV
EMMERDALE Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV HOLBY CITY Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
ALISON HAMMOND I Can See Your Voice – Thames/BBC One
BIG ZUU Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Boom/Dave
GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show – So Television/BBC One
JOE LYCETT Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back – Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited/Channel 4 MICHAEL MCINTYRE Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel – Hungry McBear Media/BBC One
SEAN LOCK 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Zeppotron/Channel 4
VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)
AN AUDIENCE WITH ADELE Adele’s surprised by the teacher who changed her life – Fulwell 73, Onward, Sony, Columbia/ITV
I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street’s lockdown parties – Lifted Entertainment/ITV
IT’S A SIN Colin’s devastating AIDS diagnosis – RED Production Company/Channel 4
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK ‘UK Hun?’ – Bimini’s verse – World of Wonder/BBC Three
SQUID GAME Red Light, Green Light game – Siren Pictures/Netflix
STRICTLY COME DANCING Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to ‘Symphony’ – BBC Studios/BBC One
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Jon Magnusson, Toby Baker, Catherine Strauss, Pete Snell – So Television/BBC One
THE LATEISH SHOW WITH MO GILLIGAN Rhe-an Archibald, Ben Wicks, Tim Dean, Pollyanna McGirr, David Geli, Mo Gilligan – Expectation, Momo G/Channel 4
RACE AROUND BRITAIN Ben Wicks, Andy Brown, Munya Chawawa, Trent Williams-Jones, Claire Cook, Kevin Muyolo – Expectation, Munz Made It/YouTube
THE RANGANATION Ruth Phillips, Richard Cohen, Mark Barrett, Barbara Wiltshire, Debra Blenkinsop, Helena Parkhill – Zeppotron/BBC Two
DRAMA SERIES
IN MY SKIN Kayleigh Llewellyn, Nerys Evans, Molly Manners, Sophie Francis – Expectation/BBC Three
MANHUNT: THE NIGHT STALKER Ed Whitmore, Marc Evans, Jo Willett, Evie Bergson-Korn, Philippa Braithwaite – Buffalo Pictures/ITV
UNFORGOTTEN Production Team – Mainstreet Pictures/ITV
VIGIL Tom Edge, Simon Heath, Jake Lushington, Angie Daniell, James Strong, Isabelle Sieb – World Productions/BBC One
LEADING ACTOR
DAVID THEWLIS Landscapers – SISTER, South of the River Pictures/Sky Atlantic HUGH QUARSHIE Stephen – HTM Television/ITV
OLLY ALEXANDER It’s A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4
SAMUEL ADEWUNMI You Don’t Know Me – Snowed-In Productions/BBC One
SEAN BEAN Time – BBC Studios/BBC One
STEPHEN GRAHAM Help – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/ Channel 4
LEADING ACTRESS
DENISE GOUGH Too Close – Snowed-In Productions/ITV
EMILY WATSON Too Close – Snowed-In Productions/ITV
JODIE COMER Help – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4
KATE WINSLET Mare of Easttown – wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem, Zobot Projects, HBO/Sky Atlantic
LYDIA WEST It’s A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4
NIAMH ALGAR Deceit – Story Films/Channel 4