Channel 4 Commissions Two Katie Price Documentaries – The Hamden Journal

Katie Price’s house and mental health are to be explored in a duo of personal Channel 4 documentaries.

The Jade: The Reality Star That Changed Britain network has today greenlit Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion and Katie Price: Trauma and Me, focusing on the home life of the UK model.

The former follows Price and her family in three episodes as they renovate her 10-acre property, which has been dubbed the Mucky Mansion in tabloid headlines and has been the target of vandals. From designing the perfect bedrooms for her children to overseeing a kitchen makeover and replacing chimney pots, Price will be seen crafting, decorating and upcycling like never before.

And in single film Trauma and Me, she will openly explore her struggles with mental health, the events that led to her downward spiral and the consequences of her actions.

Captive Minds Media is behind the two shows, which are exec produced by Liz Mills.

Price also featured in last year’s BBC1 doc Katie Price: Harvey and Me, a tear-jerking single about her relationship with son Harvey Price, who is disabled. A follow up – What Harvey Did Next – is currently in production.