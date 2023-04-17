Channel 4 Buys Doc On Steenkamp Murder — Mip TV – The Hamden Journal

Channel 4 and SBS have kicked off their Mip TVs by acquiring a three-part true crime doc on the murder of model Reeva Steenkamp.

The pair have licensed linear and SVoD rights to My Name is Reeva: I Was Murdered by Oscar Pistorius, with UK network Channel 4 already offering the doc on its streaming service and SBS also launching it today. Keshet International sells the show internationally, and remains in talks with other networks over sales.

The doc made by WB Productions in partnership with Cactus Tree Entertainment, Bloodrose Productions, and Australia’s Global City Group, and tells an intimate story of Steenkamp’s life and her murder at the hands of her then-boyfriend Oscar Pistorius, the South African Paralympic sprinter known as the Blade Runner, – on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

It features an in-depth look at what happened on the night of the killing, with new evidence and theories presented, and explores the long-term impact of her murder on her parents as they prepare to see Pistorius face-to-face for the first time since he was convicted, as part of South Africa’s restorative justices program. Ultimately, only Steenkamp’s father Barry met the former runner.

Pistorius recently had an early parole request turned down by a court in South Africa and remains in jail.

My Name is Reeva was produced by David Taylor, director by Warren Batchelor (204: Getting Away with Murder) and scripted by SAFTA-winner Justin Strydom (Isidingo, High Rollers).

“My Name is Reeva is a sensitively told three-part series produced by an international team of talented creatives,” said Kelly Wright, KI’s MD of Distribution.”We are pleased to have enabled this important docuseries to find a home with Channel 4 in the UK and SBS in Australia, where I’m sure audiences will be as moved as I was to see the impact of the victim-offender dialogue on Reeva’s ageing parents and their on-going quest for justice.”