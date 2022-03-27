Chandon Sullivan reacts to being called ‘traitor’ by Packers fans

Minnesota Vikings newly-signed cornerback Chandon Sullivan isn’t a marquee name like Za’Darius Smith, but Green Bay Packers fans know how important he was in the slot for their defense.

So it isn’t surprising that some of those individuals are upset at the thought of him joining the rival Vikings in an effort to retake the NFC North.

However, some of the vitriol being spewed in Sullivan’s direction has reached the lows of dubbing him a “traitor” for going to Minnesota.

“Some fans say I’m a traitor but they’ve got to understand, we don’t pick ourselves, the GM [does],’’ Sullivan said in a phone interview with the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson. “[The comments] are kind of funny, but it comes with the territory.”

Sullivan signed a one-year deal with the Vikings on Friday, despite receiving interest from the Packers to return to Green Bay.

But the chance at a fresh start with a new coaching staff led him to the neighboring state. It should be noted that he did play under Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine, who served as the defensive coordinator for the Packers for most of his time with the team.

So while it’s a different atmosphere, there’s also a hint of familiarity for the former Packer.

“I’m excited,’’ Sullivan said. “It’s kind of weird being actually a Vikings player now when for the last three seasons they’ve been my rival, but that’s just how the league works.’’

Welcome to the NFL, where friends become rivals and rivals become friends. If anything, the additions of Sullivan and Smith should add a little spice to this historic rivalry.

