Chandler Starks football video that made ESPN when he was an 8th-grader

Tesla unable to restart Shanghai production on Monday -internal memo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla has notified workers and suppliers that production at its Shanghai factory will not resume on Monday as it had hoped, according to an internal notice shared with Reuters. However, Monday production plans have now been cancelled, according to the notice, which did not elaborate on the reasons or say when the company expected activity to resume. Production at Tesla’s Shanghai factory, which produces cars for the China market and is also a crucial export hub, has been halted since March 28 after the government launched a two-stage lockdown that started in areas east of the city’s Huangpu River where the plant is located.