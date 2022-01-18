Chandler Parsons announces retirement at age 33

Shams Charania: Nine-year NBA veteran Chandler Parsons has retired from basketball and his lawsuit from career-ending injuries via car accident in January 2020 has been settled for a substantial amount.

Chandler Parsons made nine figures in NBA salaries during his career. (Good for him).

hoopshype.com/player/chandle…

Chandler Parsons made $2.7 million while playing 213 games for the Rockets.

Chandler Parsons made $124.5 million while playing 227 games for the Mavs, Grizzlies and Hawks. – 11:53 AM

In an Instagram post, Chandler Parsons announces his retirement from the NBA and a move to “the next chapter of my life.” pic.twitter.com/dJRrXsNA3P – 11:36 AM

Nine-year NBA veteran Chandler Parsons has retired from basketball and his lawsuit from career-ending injuries via car accident in January 2020 has been settled for a substantial amount. – 11:30 AM

Chandler Parsons: Man, I don’t even know where to begin… It’s been a crazy last couple years and has put a lot of things in perspective. I’ve had so many ups and downs and thankful for every single one of them. My entire life all I wanted to be was an NBA player. I didn’t even realize, or think what came with that, I just wanted to compete and play basketball at the highest level. I can proudly say, I did THAT! It wasn’t perfect, but it was a blast and I want to take a moment to thank every single person who helped me reach my dreams. My family, my friends, my aau and high school program, University of Florida, thank you for preparing me and getting me ready for the journey. To the Rockets, Mavericks, Grizzlies and Hawks, thank you for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to live my dreams. To all the staff, trainers, doctors, coaches, teammates, agents, and most important the fans who supported me, THANK YOU. I sure will miss it, the flights, the film sessions, the games, but am so excited for the next chapter of my life. Thank you all, love. CP25 -via Instagram / January 18, 2022

Ex-Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons says he’s still trying to rebound from the serious injuries he suffered after getting hit by an alleged drunk driver in 2020 — telling TMZ Sports his recovery process has been “intense.” The 33-year-old NBA player was in his 2017 Rolls-Royce when he was struck by another vehicle on Jan. 15, 2020. -via TMZ.com / November 20, 2021

So, when we got Parsons out in L.A. earlier this week — almost two years since the accident — we had to ask if he’s trying to make an NBA comeback. “We’ll see,” Parsons said. “Working out, staying in shape, but trying to still recover from the car crash last year, so we’ll see.” Parsons says the recovery process has been hard … adding, “Still kind of managing everything but still trying to work out.” -via TMZ.com / November 20, 2021