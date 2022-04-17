Chance the Rapper Organizes Holiday Giveaway of 1,500 Free Meals in Chicago for His Birthday

Chance the Rapper

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Birthday wishes are in order for Chance the Rapper!

To celebrate his 29th birthday on Saturday, the “Holy” musician organized a meal giveaway through his non-profit SocialWorks.

“Happening now Chicago! Holiday Meal Giveaway 8560 S. Cottage Grove. 1,500 free meals for the community,” Chance wrote on Instagram with a video of the event.

In the clip, the camera follows volunteers and people in cars as they exchange food. The post also shows off Chance’s Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor “Mint Chocolate Chance.”

In addition to his efforts with the Holiday Meal Giveaway, Chance also posted sweet pictures of himself as a child, featuring his mom, Lisa Bennett, and brother, Taylor Bennett.

“He’s 29,” he wrote in the caption. “Best gift u can get me is showing someone they’re a child of God today.” (“Child of God” is also the name of the rapper’s new single).

Outside of his work as a humanitarian and a musician, Chance is also father to daughters Marli, 2, and Kensli, 6, with wife Kirsten Corley Bennett.

The couple talked to PEOPLE about finally having a child-free date night while attending the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

“[It’s] amazing,” Chance told PEOPLE, as Kirsten said, “I miss them!”

“I miss them [too],” Chance quickly added, joking, “just in case they look at this interview in 20 years!”