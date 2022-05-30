The Celtics got below the luxury-tax line on trade-deadline day.

But Jaylen Brown‘s incentive-laden contract includes a championship bonus. If Boston wins the title, that’d push its team salary back into the tax.

Bobby Marks of ESPN:

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

As Marks said, the Celtics definitely wouldn’t mind paying the tax if they win the championship. Their luxury-tax bill would be small, anyway.

But more significantly, they’d miss out on the tax money typically distributed to non-taxpaying teams – about $11 million this year.

That’d be a boon for the other non-taxpaying teams, who’d get an extra few hundred-thousand dollars by including Boston’s tax payments and splitting the pot 22 rather than 23 ways. So, owners around the league have incentive to cheer for the Celtics in the NBA Finals.

As if those owners weren’t already rooting against Golden State.

More on the Celtics

With Celtics in NBA Finals, Al Horford gets extra $5M of salary guaranteed Jayson Tatum wore Kobe Bryant armband as inspiration in Game 7 Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler taking late 3: “That was the right look”

Championship would cost Celtics about $11M in luxury-tax distribution originally appeared on NBCSports.com