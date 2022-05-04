Champions League latest score and goal updates as Benzema scores penalty in extra time

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid and Manchester City go toe-to-toe once more in the Uefa Champions League, with the semi-final second leg set to determine who will progress to meet Liverpool in this year’s final. The Reds came from two down to beat Villarreal on Tuesday night and book their berth in Paris, a third final in five seasons for Jurgen Klopp’s team. Now they will be watching on with the rest of the world to see if their opponents will be 2018 vanquishers in Kyiv, Real, or the club they’ve battled most closely with domestically over the past three years, in City.

Last week an absolute classic saw the Premier League side edge their Spanish counterparts 4-3 on the night, with Karim Benzema yet again keeping his side in the tie after City had threatened to run riot early on and spurned a host of chances to go three goals clear at one stage. City are currently one point clear at the top of the league, while Real clinched the title over the weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti is seeking a fourth European Cup triumph as manager, with Pep Guardiola looking for his third after finishing as runner-up a year ago. Follow all the live action from Real Madrid vs Man City below:

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Kick-off at 8pm on BT, Man City won first leg 4-3

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicus Jr

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.

73’ – Mahrez whips in brilliant strike to put City ahead

90’ – Rodrygo pulls one back from close range

90+1’ – Rodrygo scores brilliant header for incredible late comeback

Real Madrid CF 3 – 1 Manchester City FC

Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (6-5 on agg)

22:05 , Dylan Terry

97 mins: A reminder that De Bruyne was taken off in the second half. City also without Walker.

Meanwhile, Madrid have taken off Modric and Kroos.

City now have a little over 20 minutes to find a goal. Astonishing.

GOAL! Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (6-5 on agg) (Benzema pen, 95)

22:02 , Dylan Terry

95 mins: GOAL! HE DOESN’T MISS! REAL MADRID ARE AHEAD IN THE TIE.

Benzema rolls the penalty into the bottom right corner as Ederson goes the wrong way.

As it stands, Real Madrid are heading to Paris.

PENALTY! Real Madrid 2-1 Man City (5-5 on agg)

22:02 , Dylan Terry

93 mins: Real Madrid have a penalty! Rodrygo slides it into Benzema and Dias takes the Frenchman out!

A chance for Benzema to put Madrid in front.

Real Madrid 2-1 Man City (5-5 on agg)

22:01 , Dylan Terry

92 mins: CHANCE! Vinicius pulls the ball back for Benzema on the edge of the penalty area and his side-footed effort is claimed by Ederson. You’d have expected him to do better there.

The Bernabeu is utterly rocking. ROCKING.

Real Madrid 2-1 Man City (5-5 on agg)

22:00 , Dylan Terry

91 mins: So here we go with extra-time. A pitch invader sprints through the middle of the field 30 seconds into extra-time.

Could anything else possibly happen in this game?

Real Madrid 2-1 Man City (5-5 on agg)

21:57 , Dylan Terry

An utterly remarkable moment as Rodrygo heads home his second goal in two minutes to send this semi-final to extra time.

How do Real Madrid do it?! Every time!

Real Madrid 2-1 Man City (5-5 on agg)

21:56 , Dylan Terry

Full-time (extra time to come): My word. Two goals in the 90th and 91st minutes have sent this Champions League semi-final second leg to extra-time.

What have we just witnessed at the Bernabeu? Well, what we do know is we have 30 minutes more. And maybe penalties.

Real Madrid 2-1 Man City (5-5 on agg)

21:54 , Dylan Terry

90+6 mins: Manchester City have a free-kick. Zinchenko sends it in but Camavinga heads behind.

That’s it though…

Real Madrid 2-1 Man City (5-5 on agg)

21:54 , Dylan Terry

90+5 mins: You have to think back to those two Grealish chances. They would have put this to bed.

As it is, looks like extra time! Quite remarkable drama at the Bernabeu. Not sure I’ve ever seen anything like this.

Real Madrid 2-1 Man City (5-5 on agg)

21:52 , Dylan Terry

90+4 mins: CITY NEARLY SCORE AGAIN! They take a free-kick on the edge of the Real Madrid box and Foden fires narrowly over the top!

Real Madrid 2-1 Man City (5-5 on agg)

21:51 , Dylan Terry

90+3 mins: Rodrygo nearly wins it for Real Madrid! Benzema slides a ball into him and Ederson thwarts Rodrygo with a wonderful save with his chest.

WHAT ARE WE SEEING?!

GOAL! Real Madrid 2-1 Man City (5-5 on agg) (Rodrygo, 90+1)

21:49 , Dylan Terry

90+1 mins: OH MY GOODNESS. THIS IS INCREDIBLE. WE ARE GOING TO EXTRA TIME.

A wonderful cross is whipped into the box and Rodrygo plants a header into the top corner! Manchester City have capitulated with Real Madrid’s first two shots on target!

RODRYGO HAS SCORED TWICE!

GOAL! Real Madrid 1-1 Man City (4-5 on agg) (Rodrygo, 90)

21:48 , Dylan Terry

89 mins: THEY COULDN’T, COULD THEY?

Out of nowhere. Camavinga finds Benzema with a crossfield pass and he flicks it back for Rodrygo to tap home from four yards out.

Real Madrid 0-1 Man City (3-5 on agg)

21:46 , Dylan Terry

87 mins: CHANCE! HOW HAS THAT NOT GONE IN?!

Grealish darts down the left and slides it under Courtois but it’s somehow cleared off the line… I think by Carvajal! It was a mess in there.

Grealish then comes forward again seconds later and forces a superb save from Courtois who gets down to flick the ball around the post with his foot.

Real Madrid 0-1 Man City (3-5 on agg)

21:44 , Dylan Terry

86 mins: CHANCE! City work the ball to Cancelo and he let’s fly with a wonderful swerving, dipping effort which Courtois has to parry clear. Good save. That was travelling.

City look more like getting a second than Madrid do a first.

Real Madrid 0-1 Man City (3-5 on agg)

21:42 , Dylan Terry

85 mins: SUB! Fernandinho has come on for Mahrez in the closing stages here.

Real Madrid 0-1 Man City (3-5 on agg)

21:42 , Dylan Terry

84 mins: Silva stops the ball dead on the halfway line and then suddenly sprints in between Vinicius and Camavinga.

City then find Grealish down the left flank and Militao wipes him out as the England international looks to try and beat him for pace.

YELLOW! Militao goes in the book for the cynical challenge.

Real Madrid 0-1 Man City (3-5 on agg)

21:40 , Dylan Terry

82 mins: CHANCE! Camavinga clips a lovely ball over the top for Benzema. He takes it down wonderfully and then cuts back inside Laporte before lashing an effort against the legs of Ederson.

Then the flag goes up. It was a very tight call. Benzema wasn’t to know and Ederson made the save.

Real Madrid 0-1 Man City (3-5 on agg)

21:38 , Dylan Terry

80 mins: That goal has knocked the wind out of Real Madrid’s sails somewhat. Not sure even they believe they can get back into the tie now.

Manchester City have managed this second half superbly, even when they were on the back foot.

Silva dribbles down the right-hand side and forces a corner off the legs of Nacho.

Real Madrid 0-1 Man City (3-5 on agg)

21:36 , Dylan Terry

79 mins: SUB! Here comes another Manchester City change as Pep Guardiola bids to break up the play and run down the clock.

Jack Grealish replaces Gabriel Jesus.

Real Madrid 0-1 Man City (3-5 on agg)

21:34 , Dylan Terry

77 mins: City dropping a bit deeper now, not taking any chances in the final stages of this Champions League semi-final tie.

Real Madrid need two goals to take it to extra-time as Asensio swings one in towards Benzema but it’s too close to Ederson and the Man City keeper claims with ease.

Real Madrid 0-1 Man City (3-5 on agg)

21:33 , Dylan Terry

75 mins: SUBS! Modric and Casemiro have gone off. Asensio and Camavinga are on. Carlo Ancelotti is rolling the dice.

Manchester City are 15 minutes away from a Champions League final against Liverpool.

GOAL! Real Madrid 0-1 Man City (3-5 on agg) (Mahrez, 73)

21:31 , Dylan Terry

73 mins: SURELY THEY’RE THROUGH TO THE FINAL!

Bernardo Silva dribbles through the middle of the pitch which is suddenly so open. He could take the shot on himself but instead feeds an unmarked Mahrez on the right and he curls a sensational shot into the top corner!

Real Madrid need two goals now. That may well be beyond them.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

21:30 , Dylan Terry

72 mins: SUBS! Here come the Manchester City changes.

Kyle Walker is finally making way for Oleksandr Zinchenko. Kevin de Bruyne also comes off for Ilkay Gundogan as Manchester City look to see this semi-final out.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

21:28 , Dylan Terry

70 mins: Silva blitzes past a couple of tackles and keeps the ball in before Carvajal comes across to sweep up the danger.

Courtois thumps clear and Vinicius Jr goes down under pressure from Walker. No free-kick but Walker has landed very awkwardly. He is down receiving treatment again. Surely that’s finally his evening done?

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

21:26 , Dylan Terry

68 mins: Here comes Rodrygo. He replaces German midfielder Toni Kroos. An attacking move from Carlo Ancelotti as we approach the final 20 minutes of this two-legged tie.

Real Madrid need something. Vinicius Jr has been their only real threat so far this evening. A quiet one for Benzema… so far.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

21:25 , Dylan Terry

68 mins: De Bruyne sends the free-kick in from the left-hand side and Benzema gets up highest to head clear.

Manchester City have the ball back though and use it to slow the game down, before Jesus drifts into an offside position.

It looks as though Rodrygo is set to come on for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

21:23 , Dylan Terry

66 mins: YELLOW! Oh we finally have a caution for a late tackle! Dani Carvajal brings down Kevin de Bruyne and goes in the book.

It’s been a long time coming. There have been some far worse challenges tonight than that one.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

21:22 , Dylan Terry

64 mins: Hang on! It looked as though Walker was hobbling off but now he has come back onto the pitch to continue!

Pep Guardiola also looked quite surprised as he spoke with him on the touchline. Real Madrid need to test him now. If you’re Carlo Ancelotti then you’re urging the white shirts to find Vinicius at every opportunity.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

21:19 , Dylan Terry

62 mins: Vinicius Jr does well to pinch the ball from Walker and drive down the left. His speed and fancy footwork take him into the penalty area. He then looks to clip a ball towards the back post but Laporte is across to produce the diving headed clearance.

Now Kyle Walker is down. Manchester City are going to have to take him off here.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

21:17 , Dylan Terry

60 mins: Walker feeds De Bruyne with a lovely pass down the right channel but the Belgian gets his footwork wrong and can’t take it into his stride as Militao mops up.

Man City continued to press the Real Madrid defence deep inside their own half and this time get their rewards as they win the ball back and slow the pace of the game down.

Still hanging in the balance, this one.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

21:15 , Dylan Terry

57 mins: How was that not a foul?! Foden goes down on the edge of the penalty area and the referee momentarily puts the whistle to his lips before gesturing as if he doesn’t know!

Madrid play on and Benzema slides a dangerous ball through to Vinicius. The Brazilian drives into the area but a combination of Dias and Walker close the gap and manage to clear the danger.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

21:13 , Dylan Terry

55 mins: The Bernabeu can feel this may be the moment for Real Madrid to score the goal they need to level things up. Manchester City need to ride this pressure out.

They try to do so with a period of slow passing inside their own half. Taking the sting out of proceedings like they did against Atletico.

But that’s a sloppy pass! Vinicius picks it up and drives into the penalty area but Silva is all the way back there to get a toe to the ball and stop the attack.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

21:11 , Dylan Terry

53 mins: Silva drags Modric down on the halfway line and that is another challenge where ordinarily it would be a nailed-on yellow card. Not tonight though. You feel the Casemiro tackles have set a worrying precedent.

Madrid come forward with Vinicius as he turns Dias inside out with Walker exposed up the other end of the pitch. He eventually finds Modric whose shot is blocked by the foot of Laporte.

Ederson and Dias then get caught in a muddle trying to clear and the ball rattles around the area before Rodri clears.

Madrid building momentum now.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

21:07 , Dylan Terry

50 mins: Silva tries to scamper in between the lines but Carvajal and Militao do enough to snuff out the danger and feed the ball back to Courtois.

Manchester City then win the ball back and settle down into a nice rhythm before Jesus fires a decent effort into the welcoming arms of Courtois. Routine stop.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

21:06 , Dylan Terry

48 mins: By the way, despite Fernandinho warming up on the pitch during the interval, Kyle Walker has continued at the start of this second half.

But that was a real let-off for Manchester City moments ago. Vinicius Jr had to score from six yards out. They won’t get many better chances than that.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

21:04 , Dylan Terry

46 mins: CHANCE! Oh what an opportunity directly from the kick-off!

A crossfield ball is played over the top for Carvajal who sends it straight across for Vinicius at the back post but he fires his side-footed effort wide! Had to score with the goal gaping!

The flag went up but the replays showed the goal would have stood.

HT: Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

21:02 , Dylan Terry

Here come the players for the second half. Real Madrid have 45 minutes to try and find one goal to – at the very least – take this tie to extra-time.

You do feel they are going to get one or two opportunities.

HT: Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:56 , Dylan Terry

Fernandinho is warming up intently on the pitch. Is he replacing Kyle Walker at right-back? Remember, the England man has only just come back from injury.

If Fernandinho does go to right-back, Vinicius Jr will definitely fancy his chances. He absolutely left his fellow countryman for dead in the first leg.

Not long until we find out. Second half coming right up.

HT: Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:55 , Dylan Terry

So, 45 minutes closer to the end of this Champions League semi-final and we are arguably no closer to knowing which of these two teams will join Liverpool in Paris.

You feel there will be one or two major talking points in the second half. Real Madrid need a goal, so eventually they will have to come out and leave themselves a bit more exposed.

HT: Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:48 , Dylan Terry

Half-time: We are halfway through this second leg at the Bernabeu and Manchester City still lead 4-3 on aggregate after 45 minutes which could be described as both open and tense.

There haven’t been too many clear-cut chances. Vinicius Jr fired a decent opportunity over the top from inside the area. Foden forced a decent save from Courtois at the other end.

But, as it stands, Manchester City are one half of football away from a second successive Champions League final.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:46 , Dylan Terry

45 mins: Approaching half-time and we are still awaiting the first goal fo this second leg between two of Europe’s best.

Casemiro goes down on the edge of the Manchester City box but is told to get back to his feet. City then try to break but the pass out to De Bruyne is too heavy.

Madrid come again as the fourth official holds up the board. A minimum of two minutes stoppage time to be played.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:43 , Dylan Terry

44 mins: Benzema picks up a nice through ball and momentarily looks to have a gilt-edged chance. He composes himself and then uncharacteristically puts it over! But then the flag goes up.

He was a couple of yards offside. Saved his blushes. Should have buried it.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:42 , Dylan Terry

43 mins: All of Real Madrid’s threat is coming through Vinicius Jr. The problem is Kyle Walker is equally as quick. Has there ever been two faster players coming up against one another in the Champions League? It’s astonishing.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:41 , Dylan Terry

41 mins: CHANCE! Out of nothing Manchester City are almost in front. It bounces up kindly for Foden 25 yards out. He tries his luck and the ball dips in front of Courtois who has to parry it away.

Madrid then break through that man Vinicius. He speeds down the left but Walker is equal to it and sweeps in with a perfect sliding tackle inside the penalty area. Had to get it right and did.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:39 , Dylan Terry

40 mins: De Bruyne, Cancelo and Silva all link up neatly down the left-hand side before Silva fires it off Casemiro’s leg and out for another Manchester City corner.

Foden whips the corner in but it flicks off Modric at the front post and is cleared away.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:38 , Dylan Terry

38 mins: Manchester City work it well but it bounces off Foden inside the penalty area and Madrid can hack clear.

The home side then break and Modric clips a lovely ball over the top for Vinicius. He gets in another footrace with Walker and the England international shoulder barges him over but the referee deems it to be a fair tackle.

Here was the Casemiro challenge which escaped a booking…

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:35 , Dylan Terry

36 mins: We are back underway and Rodri plants a pass right into Benzema’s stomach. How do I put this? It hits him in the crotch area.

Play stops as the Frenchman recovers from that tough blow. I can feel his pain.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:34 , Dylan Terry

34 mins: How has Casemiro not been booked yet? He produced a horrid scissor challenge from behind on De Bruyne in the opening few minutes of the game. Just now he has almost ripped the shirt off Foden’s back as he tried to break.

Utterly baffling that he has somehow escaped a caution. Maybe the referee was conned by the fact that he stayed down injured after fouling Foden? You would hope not.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:32 , Dylan Terry

32 mins: Real Madrid work it well to Modric who has taken up a position in the right channel. He digs it out of his feet and manages to get a cross into the box which Dias takes off the boot of Benzema as the Frenchman was sauntering in.

Casemiro is now down after fouling Foden.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:30 , Dylan Terry

30 mins: Pep Guardiola does not look happy with what he has seen from his players so far in the opening 30 minutes. I’d say that is quite harsh, but then his expectations are probably a fair bit higher than mine.

Valverde picks up the ball in between the lines but Dias is across to cut out the slide pass through to Vinicius.

Guardiola fuming once more. He can’t believe they allowed Valverde that space in between the lines.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:28 , Dylan Terry

28 mins: Kroos goes for goal from the free-kick and it takes a little nick of Mahrez in the wall before drifting a yard or so wide.

Corner to Real Madrid which Kroos also takes but Walker heads it clear and is fouled in the process.

Just as Manchester City seemed to be getting a hold of the game, Madrid responded with a little spell of pressure of their own. Fascinating game.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:26 , Dylan Terry

27 mins: Manchester City’s patient build-up play sees them go all the way back to Dias and he is nearly caught napping by Vinicius Jr. Eventually he slides in to put it out for a Real Madrid throw-in.

Vinicius then wins a free-kick as Rodri steps on his foot. This is a good opportunity for the hosts.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:25 , Dylan Terry

25 mins: After a topsy-turvy opening 15 minutes or so, Manchester City have now assumed control of the match. They have had nearly two thirds of possession as we approach the half hour mark.

Mahrez whips an inswinging cross towards Jesus but Militao does well to thump a header clear.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:23 , Dylan Terry

23 mins: Manchester City beginning to enjoy more of the ball inside the Real Madrid half. Guardiola still absolutely raging in the dugout, though.

There’s another chance! Silva sends a cross in from the right which Jesus flicks onto De Bruyne. He lays it back to Jesus and the Brazilian curls a wicked effort towards the top corner and it’s only a few inches wide!

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:21 , Dylan Terry

21 mins: CHANCE! Manchester City’s first good chance of the game.

Militao gives the ball away cheaply to Foden. He sends a cross in which eventually reaches De Bruyne on the edge of the penalty area. The Belgian flicks a lovely through ball into Silva but his effort is parried away by two strong arms from Courtois.

Good save. Lovely move from Manchester City.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:19 , Dylan Terry

19 mins: CHANCE! Kroos plays a long ball up to Valverde who nods it down for Benzema. He flicks it onto Vinicius who is charging onto it inside the penalty area but he shanks the ball off his shin and over the crossbar.

Both Benzema and Vinicius are left with their head in their hands. They know that was a good opportunity.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:18 , Dylan Terry

18 mins: Whistles ringing around the Bernabeu every single time Manchester City get on the ball – particularly when it goes back to Ederson.

Man City enjoy their first length period of possession in the match as they look to slow the pace down but Vinicius eventually intercepts the pass into Jesus and then Mahrez fouls Kroos.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:16 , Dylan Terry

16 mins: City work the ball slowly to the edge of the penalty area and Mahrez eventually takes the shot on. He fires in a venomous effort which is straight at Courtois and the Belgian can gather safely.

Madrid then break through Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian gets in behind but Walker’s pace allows him to get back there. Vinicius tries to slide it to Benzema but Dias steps in to intercept.

Both sides looking dangerous.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:13 , Dylan Terry

14 mins: Carvajal is found with another wonderful crossfield ball – this time from Kroos. He slides it inside for Valverde who turns it on to Benzema. The Frenchman takes the shot on first time from the edge of the area and it’s always rising.

But Madrid are definitely putting together the better moves in the final third just now. City need to get closer to Benzema in between the lines.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:11 , Dylan Terry

12 mins: Riyad Mahrez fires the free-kick goalbound from 40 yards out but it’s straight down the throat of Thibaut Courtois.

Militao is then forced to slam the ball out for a throw on the halfway line. Real Madrid being pressed by this Manchester City shape early on.

It’s not as fast a start as last week, but it’s not far off! Neither side have totally settled just yet.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:09 , Dylan Terry

10 mins: HANDBAGS! Well, barely. But we have two yellow cards.

The Manchester City players are calling for Casemiro to be booked. As they surround the referee, Luka Modric comes over and becomes embroiled in a row with Aymeric Laporte. He eventually shoves Laporte over.

Modric and Laporte both go in the book. How needless was that?! Ridiculous from both.

Casemiro has somehow escape a caution for the actual foul.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:08 , Dylan Terry

8 mins: Ederson really does take every second on the ball doesn’t he! The Brazilian receives the ball inside his own six-yard box and waits for Vinicius Jr to get within inches of him before clearing it away. Always living on the edge.

Man City build up slowly before Cancelo loses possession to Casemiro. Moments later Casemiro then brings down De Bruyne midway inside the Real Madrid half with a poor scissor challenge.

20:06 , Dylan Terry

6 mins: CHANCE! Good build-up play from Real Madrid as Vinicius plays a crossfield ball out to Carvajal on the right-hand side. He sends a lovely ball into the box and Benzema is totally unmarked but can only swivel and thump his header over the top. That was a chance for the Frenchman.

Bernardo Silva then breaks at the other end but it bounces off his arm on the edge of the Madrid box and the referee blows for a free-kick.

Energetic start from both sides.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:04 , Dylan Terry

4 mins: Ederson pumps a long ball towards Foden and the Man City forward draws a throw-in from Militao as he presses him into clearing the ball out of play.

Cancelo picks up the ball from the throw and forces a cross off Militao and away for a corner.

Foden swings it in and Bernardo Silva gets there first but Madrid get rid of the ball at the second attempt.

Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:02 , Dylan Terry

2 mins: Dani Carvajal immediately in with a cheap foul on Phil Foden inside the opening 20 seconds.

Modric picks out Vinicius Jr down the left and he draws a free-kick in the corner. Vinicius Jr then gets back to his feet and waves his arms at the crowd to get them going. Not sure they can get much louder.

The free-kick is swung in by Kroos and headed clear at the front post by Rodri.

Kick-off: Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:00 , Dylan Terry

1 min: HERE. WE. GO.

We are underway at the Bernabeu for this Champions League semi-final second leg. The visitors get us going.

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:57 , Dylan Terry

The atmosphere inside the Bernabeu is quite astonishing. The players have just made their way out as the Spanish capital has lift off.

The first leg eight days ago has added even more anticipation for this one. It really does promise to be a special occasion.

Real Madrid, Europe’s most successful club, take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City for a place in the Champions League final.

Kick-off is next.

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:56 , Dylan Terry

Phil Foden makes his 36th Champions League appearance tonight.

The Stockport-born footballer has enjoyed a superb couple of seasons in Manchester City’s first team and is beginning to make a real name for himself on the continent.

Only Kylian Mbappe and Cesc Fabregas have made more appearances in the Champions League while being 21 years old or younger.

Some stat.

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:53 , Dylan Terry

Under 10 minutes to go until we are underway in this Champions League semi-final second leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Bernabeu.

It is the 13-time winners up against last year’s runners-up who are still searching for their first ever European title.

It’s also Pep Guardiola vs Carlo Ancelotti. It’s Kevin de Bruyne vs Luka Modric. It’s Karim Benzema vs Phil Foden.

What more could you want?

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:50 , Dylan Terry

Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez should have score twice in the first leg eight days ago at the Etihad Stadium.

He hit the side-netting in the first half and then curled a glorious opportunity against the post in the second period.

But has that impacted his confidence? It doesn’t look like it! The Algerian looks ever so relaxed and ready for this evening’s showdown. Could he be the difference for Manchester City?

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:47 , Dylan Terry

Pep Guardiola has spent much of the build-up sat in the dugout watching his Manchester City team warm-up.

He was also watching Carlo Ancelotti’s pre-match interview and appeared to be rather disappointed by something he said.

What was it, Pep?! Perhaps he is already overthinking. Two legendary managers who face off against one another again tonight.

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:44 , Dylan Terry

Manchester City’s players were heavily booed when they made their way out onto the Bernabeu pitch to warm up ahead of the game this evening.

Moments later, the Real Madrid squad received a huge applause as they took to the pitch for a kick around.

It promises to be some atmosphere in here tonight. Can the Man City players handle it?

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:40 , Dylan Terry

So, as expected, both teams are set to line-up in 4-3-3 formations tonight.

Gabriel Jesus looks to be leading the line for Manchester City as Phil Foden occupies the left-hand side.

Real Madrid are setting up in exactly the same manner as they did at the Etihad eight days ago, albeit with Nacho coming in for David Alaba.

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:36 , Dylan Terry

It is, in a way, the English champions vs the Spanish champions tonight.

Real Madrid have already clinched the La Liga title this season following their 4-0 win over Espanyol at the weekend.

The Premier League has not been decided yet this season with Man City and Liverpool still fighting it out. But City won it last year, so in that respect they are very much still the English champions.

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:32 , Dylan Terry

Manchester City’s £100 million man Jack Grealish has been forced to settle for a place on the bench this evening – as he has for a lot of the big games this season.

But you wouldn’t know it looking at his demeanour as he enjoys a chat with Rio Ferdinand and Joleon Lescott.

He may be needed at some stage tonight. Man City also have Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling on the bench should they need them.

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:28 , Dylan Terry

If Real Madrid can get the job done tonight and then beat Liverpool in the final, they will pick up a fifth Champions League trophy in nine seasons.

It really is a quite breathtaking period in the club’s recent history.

In that same time frame, they have only won the La Liga title on three occasions.

They are made for this competition.

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:23 , Dylan Terry

What about Real Madrid’s talisman? Karim Benzema has already scored 42 goals in 42 games so far this season.

The Frenchman is in the best form of his career and is in the conversation for being the best player in the world right now.

He scored a superb goal against Manchester City eight days ago to go with his hat-tricks in the last 16 and quarter-finals.

More to come tonight?

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:18 , Dylan Terry

Safe to say the scenes at the Bernabeu are rather tasty as we approach kick-off in this mouth-watering semi-final second leg.

The biggest game of the season so far? Real Madrid have already won the La Liga title so will know this is their season here tonight.

Manchester City are still in a major fight with Liverpool for the Premier League crown.

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:13 , Dylan Terry

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney is in Madrid for tonight’s game. Just look at the incredible scenes outside the stadium as the team bus arrives.

Wow.

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:09 , Dylan Terry

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:04 , Dylan Terry

It’s worth taking a moment to realise just how good Real Madrid are in the Champions League.

If they win the competition this year, it will be their 14th title and mean they have won TWICE as many as any other club.

AC Milan are the closest to them with seven, ahead of six-time winners Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:00 , Dylan Terry

Fans flocking to the stadium already as the Bernabeu enjoys another huge night in the Champions League.

Looks like some entertainers have flown over from Disneyland too…

Real Madrid vs Man City

18:56 , Dylan Terry

The Champions League trophy has made the short journey from Villarreal to Madrid for tonight’s second semi-final.

Three teams remain in this season’s competition. That will be reduced to two this evening as Real Madrid and Manchester City battle it out to decide who will take on Liverpool in the final in Paris later this month.

Real Madrid vs Man City

18:52 , Dylan Terry

So, it wouldn’t appear Pep has done anything particularly surprising with his XI there.

Two changes from the first leg. Cancelo in for Zinchenko and Walker in for Stones.

Man City team news

18:48 , Dylan Terry

And here is Manchester City’s starting line-up for tonight’s game!

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia.

Real Madrid vs Man City

18:45 , Dylan Terry

A reminder while we wait for Manchester City’s starting line-up tonight that Kyle Walker is expected to return.

John Stones is not available though. He went off in the first half last week and Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will play no part this evening.

Real Madrid vs Man City

18:43 , Dylan Terry

As a club, Manchester City are looking to reach a second successive Champions League final – something they have never managed before.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have experience of not only reaching back-to-back finals but winning the competition in consecutive years.

The Spanish giants won the first five European Cups between 1956 and 1960. More recently, they also won three in a row between 2016 and 2018.

Guardiola on ‘lovely’ first leg

18:38 , Dylan Terry

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised the quality on show during their first leg against Real Madrid last week.

The Premier League champions won the game 4-3. And while Guardiola wanted to head to the Bernabeu with a bigger lead, he also recognises that the match was a wonderful spectacle.

He said: “It was a lovely open game. We were happy, it could have been better but also a lot worse.”

Real Madrid vs Man City

18:33 , Dylan Terry

To go with the last post, Manchester City have managed two or more goals in their last four matches against Real Madrid in all competitions.

The first of those was in the International Champions Cup (a pre-season tournament).

Real Madrid vs Man City

18:28 , Dylan Terry

There will almost certainly be goals tonight. There have been three goals or more in eight of Real Madrid‘s last 10 Champions League games.

Strap yourselves in.

Alaba on bench for Real Madrid

18:23 , Dylan Terry

David Alaba has dropped to the bench for tonight’s game after his attempts to be fit for the second leg have fallen just short.

However, he could still feature in the match.

During his pre-match press conference, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said: “Alaba can’t play, he’s not ready for the (City) game,

“It can be a long match, so it’s not as important who starts the match as who is going to finish it.”

Real Madrid vs Man City head-to-head

18:20 , Dylan Terry

Manchester City have won their previous three meetings with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

They claimed 2-1 victories in both legs of their last 16 tie in 2020 and then obviously came out on top in an all-time classic last week.

The last time Madrid beat Man City? Well, that actually came in a semi-final second leg. After a goalless draw at the Etihad in 2016, the Spanish side edged the return leg 1-0 at the Bernabeu as they marched onto the final.

Zinedine Zidane’s men would then go on to beat Atletico Madrid on penalties in the final to claim the first of three Champions Leagues in a row.

Man City team news

18:15 , Dylan Terry

No confirmed Manchester City team just yet but expect it around 7pm BST.

Any City supporters concerned Pep Guardiola may try to overcomplicate it tonight? The tie hangs in the balance as Liverpool await in the final on 28 May.

Real Madrid team news

18:12 , Dylan Terry

Here is Real Madrid’s team for the game tonight.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Subs: Lunin, Fuidias, Alaba, Vallejo, Asensio, Marcelo, Jovic, Vazquez, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mariano, Camavinga.