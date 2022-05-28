Champions League final: Real Madrid steals

Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring the only goal of the Champions League final. (REUTERS/Molly Darlington)

They had not unleashed a single shot for nearly 60 minutes. They’d been saved by a post, and by the sprawling limbs of their 6-foot-4 goalkeeper, but for almost an hour, the underdogs in the 2022 Champions League final seemed to be delaying the inevitable. They were outclassed, overrun, undermanned, and they would, surely, at some point, succumb to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool machine.

But then, on 59 minutes, they offered up the ultimate counterpoint: They are Real Madrid.

And as that heroic goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, the man of the match, had said: “When Real Madrid play a final, they win it.”

Because they are Real Madrid, the most successful club in European soccer history, winners of a 14th European title on Saturday at the Stade de France in Paris. With the match marching toward its second hour, Vinicius Junior crept behind Trent Alexander-Arnold at the far post. Their first shot of any kind was his tap-in, and the only goal of a chaotic game on a chaotic night.

They are Real Madrid, and in the end, the only inevitability was that they would, somehow, win the 2022 Champions League, no matter how many times they stumbled.

They opened their campaign at a stunned Santiago Bernabeu with a loss to Moldovan minnows Sheriff Tiraspol. They ultimately qualified for the knockout rounds, but seemed destined to exit at every stage. They trailed PSG by two with a half hour to go in the Round of 16. They trailed Chelsea with 15 minutes to play in a wild quarterfinal. They trailed Manchester City by two with two minutes remaining in a semifinal that ebbed throughout the second leg, and that would certainly, it seemed, dump Real out of the competition at last.

But up popped Rodrygo, then Karim Benzema, again and again. And Paris, improbably, beckoned.

They never actually trailed on Saturday, during the final chapter of this roller-coaster ride, but they were treading water through the first half. Throughout the 90 minutes, they survived 24 shots while taking only four. Thibaut Courtois saved every one of Liverpool’s best efforts, and ensured that Real Madrid would lift yet another Champions League trophy.