Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr tapped in the winner in the second half

Karim Benzema had a goal ruled out for offside

Thibaut Courtois tipped Sadio Mane’s effort onto the post

Courtois also produced a stunning save to deny Mohamed Salah

Game was delayed for 36 minutes due to crowd congestion

11.45pm – Liverpool defender Robertson told BT Sport: “That is what happens when you come to finals and you don’t win. We had chances and came up against an unbelievable goalie tonight, he pulled off some unbelievable saves. But if we are being honest, we could have played a bit better, especially in the second half. We were in control, then in the second half we didn’t start great and when you come up against teams like that, they know how to win finals, once they got their noses in front, they showed that. We had our chances, but it just wasn’t meant to be.”

Marcelo celebrates (Adam Davy/PA)

11.38pm – Klopp added: “The boys tried absolutely everything, especially after we were 1-0 down. We wanted to be more brave in the second half, which is what we said at half-time. But as I have said before with these things, it is not bad to get to the final, and that is already kind of success, I know not the kind you want to have. I have the strong feeling we will come again. That is how it is because the boys are really competitive, we have an outstanding group together, we will have again next year and then we go again. We have to try a bit more often than others, but no problem.”

Luka Modric lifts the trophy (Adam Davy/PA)

11.31pm – Klopp told BT Sport: “In the dressing room, nobody feels (like it was) a great season at this moment, we will probably need a few minutes for that, maybe hours. In the end, the two decisions against us (in the season overall) were for the smallest margins possible, so that is it. We played a good game, not a perfect game, but that would not have been possible against the opponents how the set up was. We had a lot of shots but not the clearest, only three or so where Courtois made top saves, then we concede a goal after a throw-in I think, and that is it.”

Story continues

Salah walks off with his runner-up medal (Nick Potts/PA)

11.20pm – Ferdinand added: “I don’t think they can be called the best team in Europe – you have got to win the big trophies to be considered that. That would be disrespectful to a team like Real Madrid and what they have done against the best other teams in Europe. They beat all our top three teams in our league, they got rid of them and got their hands on that trophy.”

11.10pm – Owen added: “I still think they (Liverpool) are the best team in Europe. On other occasions Liverpool would be having their name etched on the trophy this time, but it wasn’t to be. The season they have had, I still think they are the team to beat. Yes, Real Madrid have got past them today, but it is a one-off game. I still think they (Liverpool) are the most fearsome team in Europe and they have not got any of the big two trophies this season to show for it, and that will be the biggest pill to swallow.”

Real Madrid celebrate (Nick Potts/PA)

11.07pm – Ancelotti told BT Sport: “I cannot believe it. We had a fantastic season and have done really well. It was a difficult game. We suffered a lot more in the first half, but in the second half at the end with all the games we played I think we deserved to win this competition. We are really happy, and I cannot say more. When I came here, I found as usual a fantastic squad with a lot of quality and strong mental character. We passed through really difficult games, the supporters helped us a lot, I am so happy.”

Courtois was man of the match (Adam Davy/PA)

10.55pm – Courtois told BT Sport: “I said to my friends yesterday that when Real Madrid play finals they win it. I am on the good side of history. Today I needed to win a final for my career, for all the hard work to put respect on my name because I don’t think I have enough respect, especially in England. I saw a lot of criticism even after a great season, that I was not good enough or whatever. I am just really happy and proud of the performance of the team. We stuck to it and when I needed to be there, I was there for the team.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold lies on the pitch (Peter Byrne/PA)

10.50pm – Former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Owen said on BT Sport: “Nobody can say they (Madrid) didn’t deserve that. Their route to the final has been incredibly tough, they have beaten the best of British: Chelsea, Manchester City and now Liverpool. Yes, Liverpool played well for 40 minutes, but those (Real Madrid) boys have ground it out again, with that experience, that nous and knowhow – it is so important in football and they have it in abundance.”

10.46pm – Former Liverpool captain Gerrard, who lifted the trophy in 2005, said on BT Sport: “They have put an absolute defensive masterclass on today. Yes the keeper got man of the match, but if you look at the detail of the defending to a man all over the pitch, their distances, their shape and the calmness under pressure. Yes they got outplayed for 40 minutes, but over the 90 minutes… yes their keeper bailed them out at times, but to a man across the pitch they defended ever so well.”

(PA Graphics)

10.45pm – Former Manchester United and England defender Ferdinand said on BT Sport: “They have beaten the champions of France, the champions of England, I have had my breath taken away here. In the first half they got played off the pitch, but we spoke about the experience of this team and being able to weather storms – today they proved that again.”

Another Champions League win for Carlo Ancelotti (Adam Davy/PA)

10.40pm – Real have Courtois to thank after making a string of sensational saves, including pushing Mane’s effort onto the post in the first half and then diverting Salah’s shot wide in the second. What a performance.

10.37pm – Real have had to do it the hard way, beating Chelsea, PSG, Manchester City and now Liverpool. Former Everton boss Ancelotti makes history as he becomes the first coach to win a fourth European Cup. Liverpool will have to settle for the two domestic cups after having a chance of the quadruple a week ago.

Virgil Van Dijk looks dejected (Peter Byrne/PA)

10.32pm – FULL-TIME – LIVERPOOL 0-1 REAL MADRID – REAL MADRID WIN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – Courtois claims a Fabinho cross and that is that. Real claim a 14th European Cup triumph.

10.30pm – Substitute Eduardo Camavinga curls over from the edge of the area for Madrid.

10.27pm – Five minutes added time. Can Liverpool get one?

10.25pm – UEFA also releases a statement. It reads: “In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands of fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles. This created a build-up of fans trying to get in. As a result, the kick-off was delayed by 35 minutes to allow as many fans as possible with genuine tickets to gain access. As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick-off, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium. UEFA is sympathetic to those affected by these events and will further review these matters urgently together with the French police and authorities, and with the French Football Federation.”

Courtois denies Salah (Peter Byrne/PA)

10.20pm – Courtois is having a stormer in goal for Real. Man of the match. Salah produces a fine first touch to take down a long ball over the top and makes space for a shot that the keeper superbly pushes wide. At the other end, Alisson rushes out to prevent Vinicius Jr from a shot on goal. The game is open now. Into the last seven minutes.

10.19pm – Courtois parries wide after Jota diverts Salah’s shot goalwards. Keita then fires horribly wide from the edge of the box.

10.16pm – Casemiro gets behind the Liverpool defence from a free-kick into the box but opts to pull the ball back to a team-mate rather than go for goal himself and the chance goes begging. That would have sunk Liverpool.

10.13pm – Liverpool release a statement on the issues before kick-off. It reads: “We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France. This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight. We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues.”

Jurgen Klopp needs a goal from somewhere (Nick Potts/PA)

10.11pm – Alexander-Arnold drills a shot into the box that Jota cannot divert towards goal. Keita and Roberto Firmino are on for Henderson and Thiago. Liverpool need a bit of magic from somewhere.

10.06pm – Henderson’s floated cross is headed back across goal by Jota and Salah is denied at the back post by Courtois. Twenty minutes to go.

10.01pm – Salah curls a shot at goal which Courtois parries to safety. Diogo Jota replaces Diaz as Liverpool search for an equaliser.

Real Madrid fans celebrate (Adam Davy/PA)

9.56pm – GOAL – LIVERPOOL 0-1 REAL MADRID – Vinicius Jr, just onside, taps home from close range at the back post from a drilled Federico Valverde shot. Against the run of play.

Vinicius Jr taps in (Peter Byrne/PA)

9.55pm – Liverpool shout for a handball after a Salah shot hits David Alaba. No penalty.

9.53pm – Liverpool are still trying to find a way through a stubborn Real Madrid defence. Courtois parries away an Alexander-Arnold cross.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Casemiro battle for the ball (Adam Davy/PA)

9.45pm – Brilliant defending from Dani Carvajal denies Diaz a header at the back post from an Alexander-Arnold cross.

9.43pm – No changes from either side at half-time.

Karim Benzema is denied by the offside flag (Peter Byrne/PA)

9.27pm – HALF-TIME – It’s goalless at the break. Liverpool threatened early on and Courtois came to Real’s rescue on a couple of occasions, while Benzema was unlucky not to grab the opener at the other end.

9.23pm – Benzema thinks he has put Madrid ahead on the stroke of half-time, but his effort is ruled out for offside after some shambolic defending from Liverpool. VAR takes a long look and decides the officials are correct.

9.18pm – Andy Robertson receives the ball on the left side of the box and plays in Mane whose shot is deflected behind for a corner. Henderson then blasts just wide from distance.

Fans back in Liverpool watching on (Danny Lawson/PA)

9.11pm – Fabinho blazes over from distance and Salah heads straight at Courtois. Liverpool need to make one of these chances count. We are still waiting for our first eyebrow raise from Ancelotti!

9.05pm – Madrid are enjoying a bit of possession after those chances for Liverpool. Alisson Becker catches a cross that is heading for Benzema.

Courtois fumes at his defence (Peter Byrne/PA)

9pm – Courtois saves Madrid yet again! After Alexander-Arnold blazes over when well placed on the edge of the box, the Belgian dives to his right to tip Mane’s effort onto the post after the forward created space in the area. A big save!

Thibaut Courtois denies Mohamed Salah (Peter Byrne/PA)

8.55pm – Luis Diaz gives the ball away and, with Alexander-Arnold caught up field, Konate comes across to tackle Vinicius Jr. Liverpool then threaten as Thibaut Courtois stops Salah’s flick from Alexander-Arnold’s cross, Diaz has a shot blocked and then the goalkeeper saves efforts from Thiago and Salah.

Sadio Mane and Casemiro clash (Peter Byrne/PA)

8.46pm – Benzema produces a deft flick on the halfway line, while Mane feels the full force of a Casemiro challenge which leaves him limping.

8.42pm – Not a lot has happened in the early exchanges. Liverpool are pressing.

Real Madrid and Liverpool players line up before kick-off (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ian Rush and Raul carry the trophy out (Peter Byrne/PA)

8.34pm – Former Liverpool forward Ian Rush and ex-Real striker Raul bring the Champions League trophy out onto the pitch. The players then emerge from the tunnel and the Champions League anthem starts. We are minutes away from kick-off.

8.30pm – The pre-match show is over and now it is time for action.

8.26pm – There are stars from all different sports in the crowd tonight. The likes of Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Zinedine Zidane and Rafael Nadal are watching on. And now we have Camila Cabello belting out the tunes on the pitch.

Zinedine Zidane, top row, is in attendance (Adam Davy/PA)

8.23pm – BREAKING NEWS – Kick-off delayed by another six minutes. The game will now start at 8.36pm.

8.16pm – UEFA said the delay was due to “security reasons” but the Stade de France screens claimed it was “due to the late arrival of fans”.

Fans wait outside the gates to enter the stadium (Carl Markham/PA)

8.10pm – BREAKING NEWS – The players, including Thiago, return to the field to continue their warm-up, but the game is delayed by another 15 minutes. Gary Lineker is not happy, tweeting: “I’m not sure it’s possible to have a more poorly organised event if you tried. Absolutely shambolic and dangerous.”

8.05pm – The queues are still big outside the Stade de France. A Liverpool fan told BT Sport that local police were using tear gas outside the stadium. Could kick-off be delayed even further?

A man puts his hand inside a smashed car window outside the Bernabeu (Andrea Comas/PA)

8pm – Real Madrid fans back in Spain are turning up to the Bernabeu to watch the game on the big screens.

Kick-off delayed by 15 minutes (Peter Byrne/PA)

7.55pm – On the final, Klopp told BT Sport: “The comeback kings versus the mentality monsters, nice headline. We know the quality of Real Madrid. They have experience. They have had four weeks to prepare for this game. Carlo is a world-class manager. We expect a very strong side, experienced, cool, calm and not bothered by anything. We try to be a pain, and that is what we usually are. We try to beat the best teams in the world.”

7.46pm – BREAKING NEWS – Kick-off is delayed 15 minutes due to the queues still outside the ground.

Liverpool warm up (Nick Potts/PA)

7.44pm – Well, well, well. Thiago, passed fit to start this game, heads down the tunnel early. Will he make it or will Naby Keita replace him in midfield? Remember, the Spain international pulled out of the warm-up of the Carabao Cup final earlier this season. You’ll never walk alone bounces around the Stade de France. It’s almost game time.

7.30pm – There are still big queues outside the ground with just 30 minutes until kick-off. Hopefully the fans gets inside in time.

Dalglish laid a wreath to mark tomorrow’s anniversary of the Heysel disaster in which 39 Juventus fans died (Nick Potts/PA)

7.25pm – There will be some key battles all over the pitch tonight. Salah against Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric versus Jordan Henderson, Van Dijk versus Benzema, but Alexander-Arnold’s battle with Vinicius Jr could be key. The England right-back’s defending has come under scrutiny at times and Vinicius Jr’s pace may cause him all sorts of problems.

7.20pm – A massive roar from the Liverpool fans as their side run out onto the pitch to warm up.

Real Madrid fans are still not happy with Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay at PSG (Adam Davy/PA)

7.10pm – Sadio Mane starts for Liverpool and his future at the club will be revealed after the game. The Senegal forward has been linked with Barcelona and Bayern Munich recently. He said: “Honestly I think the answer I can give you now is I feel very good, and I am fully focused on Saturday’s game, that is the answer I must give before the final. But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It’s special. I will give you all you want to hear then.”

6.55pm – Liverpool’s team is out. Thiago is passed fit while Klopp has chosen Ibrahima Konate ahead of the experienced Joel Matip as Virgil Van Dijk’s central defensive partner. Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold becomes the youngest player in Champions League history to start three finals, surpassing Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller.

Starting line-up: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz, Salah, Mane.

Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Elliott.

There are Liverpool fans outside Anfield tonight (Martin Rickett/PA)

6.45pm – While there are thousands of Liverpool fans in Paris, there are also a sprinkling around Anfield tonight too. They will all have an eye on the team announcement, set to be at 7pm. Thiago Alcantara trained on Friday despite picking up an Achilles issue against Wolves last week and fellow midfielder Fabinho has recovered from a hamstring problem, but departing striker Divock Origi will not feature because of a muscle injury.

6.30pm – The atmosphere is building. Ninety minutes until kick-off. Liverpool team news is not far away.

Liverpool fans headed to the ground (Jacob King/PA)

6.22pm – Liverpool fans have promised wild celebrations if their side wins tonight. One supporter, named Henry Lyne, 31, told the PA news agency: “We’re on the home stretch now, I’m nervous but excited at the same time. I think we have the momentum, the better team spirit and the pedigree needed to get the job done. If we win I’ll probably be found wandering the streets of Paris singing, the city won’t sleep.”

6.04pm – That is an early team announcement from the Spanish side, reportedly to avoid it getting leaked.

5.51pm – Real Madrid have announced their team already. Karim Benzema is named captain, while Wales international Gareth Bale, who is out of contract in the summer, is among the substitutes.

Starting line-up: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Vini Jr, Mendy.

Substitutes: Lunin, Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Marcelo, Vasquez, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano, Camavinga.

5.45pm – The pundits are out in force tonight. Former Liverpool players Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman and Peter Crouch are in the BT Sport studio, alongside ex-Manchester United duo Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves.

Mohamed Salah was injured in the 2018 final (Nick Potts/PA)

5.30pm – Liverpool, and Mohamed Salah in particular, will be gunning for revenge tonight after the defeat to Real in the 2018 final in Kiev. Salah went off inside the opening 30 minutes with a shoulder injury after a tackle from Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale scored twice late on to secure a 3-1 victory for Los Blancos. They bounced back in style the following year though, beating Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid with Salah opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the second minute.

Sir Kenny Dalglish was at a fan zone in Paris earlier (Jacob King/PA)

5.08pm – Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish greeted the Reds’ fans in a fan zone earlier on. He will be cheering his old club on later!

4.50pm – A warning for Liverpool fans around the ground tonight. Merseyside Police’s Liverpool matchday policing Twitter account posted: “Just been made aware of an attempted theft up at the stadium. What appears to be local youths snatching off people and running off. Look after your belongings. Look out for each other. Stay safe.”

Real Madrid fans are also out in force in the French capital (Nick Potts/PA)

4.40pm – Klopp’s opposite number Carlo Ancelotti is set to make history tonight. The 62-year-old is the first coach to lead a side into five Champions League finals, and is seeking a record-breaking fourth European Cup triumph as manager – a run which includes AC Milan’s 2007 triumph against Liverpool. Not only that, remember he is also the former boss of the Reds’ Merseyside rivals Everton!

4.20pm – Real Madrid will be looking to spoil Jurgen Klopp’s party. The Spanish giants, LaLiga champions this campaign, have produced a fair amount of drama en route to the showpiece following sensational comebacks to defeat heavyweights Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Manchester City. They also know what it takes to win the European Cup having done so on 13 occasions.

4.06pm – Thousands of Liverpool fans are in the French capital for the club’s third European final in five seasons. Having seen their quadruple attempts end last week as Manchester City won the Premier League, the Reds are looking to wrap up a treble after wins in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this term.

Thousands of Liverpool supporters were in the fan zone in Paris (Jacob King/PA)

4pm – Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris. Stay here for all the latest from the Stade de France.