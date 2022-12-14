Champion golfer found dead after vanishing mysteriously a week before, TN cops say

A missing golf champion was found dead after his community spent nearly a week searching for him in Tennessee, police said.

John Swoboda, 29, was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to a Mt. Juliet Police Department news release. He vanished under “suspicious” circumstances and did not bring a phone, ID or any extra clothes when he left his home in Mt. Juliet, according to police.

On Dec. 12, the department said it found Swoboda dead in Nashville and Nashville police are conducting an investigation into his death. In the days leading up to finding Swoboda’s body, his community scoured the surrounding areas in hopes of finding him.

“Our hearts go out to all who knew and loved him,” police said.

Swoboda won the USGA Tennessee State Amateur Championship golf tournament in 2017, according to championship records. He was also recognized by GolfWeek as a 2018 National Tour Champion.

“I hope he knows how much he’s loved,” Swoboda’s mother said during the searches for her son.

“It’s so sad that we will never play another round of golf together,” Swoboda’s friend Tyler Cox said following the announcement of his death.

Police did not provide any other details about his death.

Mt. Juliet is about 20 miles east of Nashville.

