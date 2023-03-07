Chaka Khan makes amends after diva diatribe on Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey: ‘I took the bait’

Divas gonna diva. They know when it’s time to hit the notes, hit the road, and hit the send button on a carefully worded apology.

After putting on her glasses and reading the girls for filth during a podcast interview last week, legendary chanteuse Chaka Khan is making amends.

Mary J. Blige and Chaka Khan during Clive Davis 2005 Pre-GRAMMY Awards Party – Arrivals at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic)

J. Merritt/FilmMagic Mary J. Blige and Chaka Khan during Clive Davis 2005 Pre-GRAMMY Awards Party

“Recently, I was asked about a list of the ‘greatest singers of all time’ and instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists and I took the bait,” Khan wrote on Instagram.

In an interview with Los Angeles magazine’s The Originals podcast, Khan was asked her opinion on being included on Rolling Stone‘s 200 Greatest Singers list. Khan hadn’t heard of the list, and originally dismissed it, saying, “These people don’t quantify or validate me in any way.”

But with some prodding from interviewer Andrew Goldman, Khan’s interest was piqued, and she agreed to offer her takes on some of the other singers on the list. The former Rufus frontwoman didn’t hold back with her opinions on Adele, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, and others, at one point chiding the Rolling Stone editors for needing hearing aids and calling them the “children of Helen Keller.”

“As artists, we are unfairly put into ‘boxes,’ ‘categories,’ or on ‘lists.’ Being an artist or musician is not a competition. It’s a gift, for which I am truly grateful,” the 10-time Grammy winner continued. “It was not my intention to cause pain or upset anyone. To anyone that felt this way, I sincerely apologize.”

Khan, who turns 70 this month and celebrates 50 years in the music industry this year, previously noted that she and Blige were friends who loved each other and were able to “talk” — after eviscerating Blige’s cover of Khan’s classic “Sweet Thing.”

Story continues

Still, one knew as soon as this admittedly very enjoyable interview dropped an apology was inevitable. It’s all fun shade till you invoke the name of Helen Keller.

“Thank you for all the love everyone has shown me, unconditionally. I have always been about empowering others and I started a foundation for that very purpose. I will be announcing soon,” Khan concluded. “Empowering all artists is most important because we truly are the architects of change… and change begins within the heart. I love you all and God bless.”

Related content: