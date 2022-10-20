Chad Stahelski To Direct Netflix‘s ’Black Samurai’ Adaptation – The Hamden Journal

Netflix is moving forward with its feature film adaptation of the popular Black Samurai novels as it has tapped Chad Stahelski to direct and Leigh Dana Jackson to adapt. Stahelski will also produce along with Jason Spitz and Alex Young for 87Eleven Entertainment as well as John Schoenfelder and Russell Ackerman for Addictive Pictures.

The Black Samurai novels are a series of books by famed thriller writer Marc Olden revolving around the character Robert Sand, an American soldier in Japan who learns the ways of the most powerful martial arts and becomes the Black Samurai, embarking on a mission to stop dangerous forces who threaten everything he holds dear.

Diane Crafford will exec produce along with Liza Fleissig and Andre Gaines of Cinemation Studios.

Stahelski is best known as the man behind the camera for the John Wick franchise, having directed every installment. He is currently in post-production on John Wick 4, which bows next year. He also currently exec produces the upcoming John Wick spinoff series The Continental, which is set at the infamous hotel at the center of the Wick universe. He is repped by WME and attorney Tara Kole.

Jackson is a writer and executive producer for Foundation at Apple TV+, where he’s also adapting the Michael Moorcock series The Eternal Champion with David Goyer. He wrote and exec produced the pilot The Spook Who Sat By the Door for FX; served as consulting producer on series The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges; and was a writer and co-executive producer for the Netflix series Raising Dion, starring Michael B. Jordan. In features, Jackson is currently co-writing with Chad Handley the Image Comics series Bitter Root for Legendary Pictures, with Ryan Coogler producing and Regina King directing. He also recently adapted the Stephen King and Joe Hill novella Throttle for HBO Max.

Jackson is repped by WME, the Gotham Group and attorney Michael Schenkman.