Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson gives $1K tip in North Carolina restaurant

Former NFL star Chad Johnson handed out a whopping tip to a server in North Carolina — while spreading love and sharing a fun fact about himself.

The ex-Cincinnati Bengal wide receiver — known for his on-the-field speed, off-the-field antics and numerous name changes — shared a picture on Twitter Wednesday that showed he added a $1,000 gratuity on a $24.39 check at Stephanie’s Restaurant in Greensboro.

Johnson captioned the post “Proverbs 11:25,” a bible verse that reads “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

To the left of the tip, the 44-year-old retired wideout wrote, “I once scored 6 touchdowns in Madden using myself,” in reference to the NFL video game named after the late coach and broadcaster John Madden.

Below his signature, Johnson scribbled, “I love you.”

Johnson — who in 2006 began wearing “Ochocinco,” his jersey number in Spanish and two years later changed his last name to Ochocinco before in 2012 switching it back to his original surname — was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2001 to 2010, before stints with the the New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins.

The six-time Pro Bowler, who last played a regular season NFL game in 2011, recently gave a thumbs up to Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, comparing him to the Kansas City Chiefs’ signal caller Patrick Mahomes.

“Zach is extremely good. He has the ‘it’ factor — very Patrick Mahomes-ish,” Johnson gushed in an interview with Sports Illustrated published Wednesday. “I’m not saying he’s Patrick Mahomes, but you watch his mechanics, his throwing motion, the way he moves, he’s very Patrick Mahomes-ish. So I became a fan.”

Johnson is now engaged to “Selling Tampa” star Sharelle Rosado, who last year told Page Six that she opted to date him despite his checkered past because “people make mistakes.”

“It wasn’t a concern,” she said, referring to her fiancé’s domestic violence case with his ex-wife, Evelyn Lozada.

“You never know what goes on between things – I don’t want to speak on that because I wasn’t there, but Chad is a great person.”