‘BKFC: KnuckleMania 2’ live and official results

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Chad Mendes is back.

The former UFC title challenger was successful in his return to competition, as he picked up a fourth TKO victory over Joshua Alvarez at Saturday’s BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 event. Mendes, who made his name during his impressive UFC run, retired from fighting in late 2018. This was his bare-knuckle boxing debut and his first fight back since retirement from MMA.

The fight started as a competitive contest. Both fighters had their moments and showcased plenty of skill. However, things quickly shifted towards Mendes’ corner, as he got knockdowns in the second and third rounds. Mendes was landing the better and cleaner shots for most of the fight.

In the fourth, Mendes poured it on Alvarez. He got three knockdowns and the referee was forced to wave off the fight after Mendes’ opponent hit the canvas one last time. It was largely a dominant showing by Mendes.

Mendes last competed at UFC 232 back in late 2018. He was stopped by current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the second round of their Fight of the Night bout. It was his last UFC fight before stepping away from the sport.

Mendes revealed to MMA Junkie earlier in the week that he still has three fights left with the UFC. He said he won’t rule out a return to the octagon, but “no chance” it’s under his current deal.

“Money” fought for the UFC from 2012 to 2018. He competed in two featherweight title fights – one in 2012 and the other in 2014 – both times coming up short against then-champion Jose Aldo. Mendes also fought for the interim UFC belt in 2015, losing to Conor McGregor in a second-round TKO.

Mendes hold many notable wins over opposition such as Cub Swanson, Clay Guida, Ricardo Lamas, Myles Jury, Rani Yahya, and more.

Up-to-the-minute results of BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 include: