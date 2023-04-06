Chad Henne shares behind-the-scenes look at commercial he shot with Patrick Mahomes

Chad Henne’s playing days ended shortly after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, but he’s found a new gig.

Acting.

In an Instagram post, Henne shared photos from a Subway commercial shoot with the man he backed up in Kansas City: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The current and former quarterbacks apparently were at the Cotton Bowl for at least part of the shoot.

It may be just a one-time job for Henne, but it was nice to see the two back together. Henne felt that way, too.

“Now that we are in different area codes,” Henne wrote in the social-media post, “we still find a way to be on the same team!”

Here are the photos Henne shared.

Here’s guessing this commercial will air in late summer when the 2023 NFL season starts.