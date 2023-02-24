César Awards Winners – Live Updates – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest… The 48th edition of France’s César Awards, the country’s equivalent to the Oscars or the UK’s BAFTA, is unfolding at Paris’s historic Olympia concert hall this evening.

The Serpent and The Mauritanian star Tahar Rahim is presiding over the ceremony with support from a host of French cinema talent including Leïla Bekhti, Jérôme Commandeur, Jamel Debbouze, Emmanuelle Devos, Léa Drucker, Eye Haïdara, Alex Lutz, Raphaël Personnaz and Ahmed Sylla.

Alongside the winners (scroll down for live updates), David Fincher will receive a career César following in the wake of Cate Blanchett, Penelope Cruz and Michael Douglas.

Louis Garrel’s comedy The Innocent leads the nominations, having made it into 11 categories, followed by Dominik Moll’s detective drama The Night Of The 12th with 10 nominations. Albert Serra’s Pacifiction and Cedric Klapisch’s Rise are also hot contenders with nine nominations, followed by Forever Young and November with seven each.

Check back for updates on tonight’s ceremony with winners updated below as they are announced:

BEST MALE NEWCOMER

Bastien Bouillon, The Night Of The 12th

BEST FEMALE NEWCOMER

Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Forever Young