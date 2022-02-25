César Awards Winners Announced – Live – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest…: The César Awards, France’s equivalent to the Oscars, are just getting under way at an in-person ceremony at Paris’ Olympia concert hall with screenwriter/director Danièle Thompson presiding over the proceedings and Antoine de Caunes as host, the latter marking his tenth time as emcee.

Along with the winners (scroll down for the list which is being updated live), tributes to late actors and previous César laureates Jean-Paul Belmondo and Gaspard Ulliel are likely to stir emotion on stage tonight. Cate Blanchett is due to receive an honorary César presented by Isabelle Huppert.

Among nominees, Xavier Giannoli’s Illusions Perdues (Lost Illusions) leads the field with a record 15 nominations coming into the event. It’s followed by Leos Carax’s Annette, which opened the Cannes Film Festival last year and has 11 nominations, and Valérie Lemercier’s Aline, the musical dramedy inspired by the life of Céline Dion which also debuted in Cannes and has 10 nods. Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion winner Happening is tied with Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winner Titane at four nominations.

The past few years have been turbulent for the Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinema which oversees the Césars. In 2020, controversy swirled around nominations for Roman Polanski’s An Officer And A Spy (whose Best Director win sparked walkouts by prominent actresses) and amid a general membership backlash. Last year, actress Corinne Masiero stripped down to her birthday suit on live television in support of France’s intermittent arts workers while presenting the award for Costume Design.

