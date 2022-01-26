César Awards Nominations – Full List – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest…: Xavier Giannoli’s Illusions Perdues (Lost Illusions) leads nominations for the 2022 César Awards, France’s equivalent to the Oscar. The Venice premiere scored 15 mentions, followed by Léos Carax’s Annette, which opened the Cannes Film Festival and has 11 nominations. They are followed by Valérie Lemercier’s Aline, the musical dramedy inspired by the life of Céline Dion which also debuted in Cannes and has 10 nods. (Scroll down for the full list of nominations which is being updated.)

Interestingly, the three films that France shortlisted for the International Feature Academy Award race came in on the lower end. Cédric Jiminez’s Bac Nord (The Stronghold) took seven nominations, while Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion winner Happening settles for four, tying Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane.

The latter was France’s eventual entry to the Oscars, but did not make the shortlist. It was also shut out of the Best Film category at the Césars today. Filmmaker Julia Ducournau did, however, score nods for Best Director while the film also took mentions for cinematography, actress and VFX.

In the Best Picture field are Lost Illusions, Annette, Aline, Bac Nord, Happening, La Fracture and Onoda, 10,000 Nuits Dans La Jungle.

Departing with tradition, the annual press conference announcing the nominations, typically taking place at Fouquet’s on the Champs-Elysées, was not held this year.

Screenwriter/director Danièle Thompson is presiding over the ceremony this year which will be held on February 25 in Paris.

Cate Blanchett had previously been set for an honorary César.

Check back as we update the list of nominations below:

MORE…