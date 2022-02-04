CEO of Self-Driving-Car Firm Luminar Buys Stock

Text size





A vehicle with Luminar LiDAR

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images









Luminar Technologies



stock has been slumping, and founder and CEO Austin Russell scooped up the cheaper shares.

Luminar (ticker: LAZR) stock lost half of its value last year, compared with a 27% rise in the



S&P 500

index. So far this year, shares have slipped 13%, compared with a 5% slip in the S&P. The company, which went public through a special-purpose acquisition company in December 2020, makes lidar sensors for self-driving vehicles. Luminar was sideswiped as investors turned against newly public SPAC deals. On December 14, Luminar announced it would take steps to provide more capital and shore up shareholder confidence.