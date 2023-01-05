Centrist Republican says ‘preliminary talks’ with Democrats underway on Speaker deal

Editor’s note: Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said some Republicans had begun “preliminary” discussions with Democrats about a deal to support a consensus candidate. A previous version of this story contained incorrect information. We regret the error.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) on Wednesday said “preliminary talks” had begun with Democrats about supporting a “consensus candidate” for Speaker.

Bacon told CNN, however, he wanted to hold back on the details of the conversations so as to not get ahead of the negotiations.

“There are preliminary talks, but we don’t want to go too fast on this because that then highjacks what Kevin is trying to do, and we want to support Kevin, he’s worked hard to get this,” Bacon said.

McCarthy left the House Tuesday after a historic defeat in the first three rounds of voting for the gavel. It was the first time in 100 years that a contest for Speaker went past the first round of balloting. He was blocked by 20 Republican lawmakers who refused to support his bid.

The situation has left Republicans rushing to find a way forward. A fourth round of voting for Speaker is set to take place Wednesday, but reports emerged just before the House was scheduled to meet that McCarthy wants the chamber to adjourn until Thursday as he continues to try to lock down support. A separate source told The Hill that Democrats planned to whip against the motion to adjourn if it comes to the floor.

Bacon made clear that Republican leadership was willing to find an alternative route to ending the Speakership drama.

“But if at some point the small handful of folks who refuse to be part of the team after the conference overwhelmingly voted for Kevin, if they make it clear that they cannot be team players then we have to look somewhere else,” Bacon said. “In the end, we have to govern.”

