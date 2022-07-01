Center, Dallas Mavericks agree to 3-year, $20 million deal

Free agent center JaVale McGee has reached an agreement with the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $20 million deal, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The three-time NBA champion reportedly received interest from multiple teams after a standout season with the Phoenix Suns. McGee averaged 9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game over 74 games and 17 starts last season.

This is McGee’s second stint in Dallas. He played for the Mavericks in 2015-16 but was waived after the season. He bounced around after that, playing for the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets and Suns since 2016.

