Celtics-Warriors TV & Online Schedule — How To Watch – The Hamden Journal

The Boston Celtics secured a spot in the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday with a Game 7 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. It is the first NBA Finals appearance in 12 years for Boston, which will now face the Golden State Warriors in the best-of-7 championship series beginning Thursday.

The Warriors dispatched the Dallas Mavericks in five games to win the Western Conference title, securing their sixth trip to the NBA title series in eight years. They are seeking their fourth title in that stretch, while the Celtics are seeking their 18th title in franchise history.

All NBA Finals games will air live on ABC, ESPN Deportes, the ESPN app, ESPN3 and ESPN Radio, with weekday games tipping off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and the weekend games at 8 p.m. PT/5 p.m. PT. (The games will also be available on Fubo TV which is available via a free trial.)

For a 15th consecutive year, Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night will air each game night in primetime (8 p.m. ET and after the games on the West Coast) on ABC. This year’s lineup will include Adam Sandler, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Martin Lawrence and Samuel L. Jackson along with surprise guests.

Here’s the full NBA Finals schedule:

Game 1: Thursday, June 2: Boston at Golden State, 9 ET

Game 2: Sunday, June 5: Boston at Golden State, 8 ET

Game 3: Wednesday, June 8: Golden State at Boston, 9 ET

Game 4: Friday, June 10: Golden State at Boston, 9 ET

*Game 5: Monday, June 13: Boston at Golden State, 9 ET

*Game 6: Thursday, June 16: Golden State at Boston, 9 ET

*Game 7: Sunday, June 19: Boston at Golden State, 8 ET

*if necessary