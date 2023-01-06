Report: Celtics trading Noah Vonleh, cash considerations to Spurs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have officially kicked off NBA trade season.

The Celtics are trading Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Thursday. The Spurs will waive Gorgui Dieng to create roster space for Vonleh, per Charania.

Vonleh played sparingly for Boston this season, mostly in garbage-time minutes. The Massachusetts native has averaged 1.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists over 7.4 minutes per game while appearing in 23 contests for the C’s this season.

The Celtics signed Vonleh to a one-year, $2.5 million contract in September. His contract would have become fully guaranteed if he was on the roster past Jan. 7, so Boston will shave $7.15 million off its luxury tax bill by dealing him to San Antonio, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

While Vonleh showed promise during the preseason, the C’s don’t have a pressing need at big man with Robert Williams, Al Horford, Grant Williams and Luke Kornet in the frontcourt, so this appears to be a smart move for Brad Stevens and Co.

Whether the Vonleh deal is a precursor for a bigger move remains to be seen.