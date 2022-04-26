Celtics sweep of Nets draws Draymond Green, New England Patriots reaction on social media

Celtics sweeping Brooklyn into the summer draws Draymond’s attention originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

How sweep it is to be the Boston Celtics.

Following Boston’s surprising four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, social media was abuzz with reactions to the victory, with many current and former members of the New England Patriots chiming in to support their fellow Bay State squad.

But it was the reaction of Draymond Green, who used to play with Kevin Durant for the Golden State Warriors, which may have been the most entertaining.

Green followed up with another tweet shortly thereafter, not doing much to pour water on his original:

Acrimony between Green and Durant was no secret during their time as teammates by the Bay, a three-year stint in which the Warriors went to three straight NBA Finals, winning two. Golden State hasn’t won a title since Durant left, but of course, neither have the Nets since Durant teamed up with Kyrie Irving in the summer of 2019.

Celtics legend Paul Pierce appeared quite pleased with what he saw from his former team:

Don’t overlook the role of Pierce in this win. The trade of Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Nets in the summer of 2013 for a trove of draft picks, some of which ultimately became Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Meanwhile, Patriots past and present showed their support for the C’s, too:

No reaction to the win would be complete without hearing from NBC Sports Boston analyst Kendrick Perkins, of course:

Just for good measure, here’s a tweet from Ben Simmons in August 2020 after he and the Philadelphia 76ers were swept out of the NBA bubble: