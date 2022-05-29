Celtics survive wild Heat comeback to win Game 7

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks to shoot a free throw against the Miami Heat during the third quarter in Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 29, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics held on for dear life against the relentless Miami Heat in Game 7 and survived.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart combined for 74 points in a 100-96 victory to advance to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday.

Jimmy Butler scored 35 points, playing all 48 minutes for the Heat in defeat.

The Celtics pushed the pace in the first quarter and played lockdown defense, taking a 32-17 advantage with the same execution that doused the heat to start Game 4. Six Celtics scored in the first six minutes. They also scored 13 points in transition on one end and held Miami to 35% shooting from the field (1-7 3P).

As in Game 6, Butler kept Miami within striking distance whenever Boston threatened to blow the game open. He made all five of his shots in the second quarter and got to the line 10 times. His 3-pointer with 1:26 left before halftime cut the deficit to single digits and gave him 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting. The rest of the Heat had 20 points on 8-of-26 attempts at the time. Four Lowry free throws on a pair of light fouls gave Miami 19 in the frame and capped an 11-2 run to close the quarter. Boston clung to a 55-49 lead.

The Celtics pushed the lead back to 14 midway through the third quarter — aided by a Max Strus’ negated 3-pointer for stepping out of bounds — but again the Heat responded. Boston missed consecutive layups, and Victor Oladipo punctuated a 7-0 run to bring Miami within 72-65. That gap remained at quarter’s end. Boston had 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting in transition and was otherwise shooting 38% entering the fourth.

The Heat countered with four transition points of their own to start the final quarter — on an Adebayo dunk and another Butler layup — to cut the score to 82-79 and force a Celtics timeout. It was as close as Miami had been since they fell behind 4-0 in the opening 78 seconds. Boston had the final say, unleashing a 16-6 run over the next 7 1/2 minutes to put Miami just out of reach. Tatum scored seven of the 16 points.

Miami would not go quietly. The Heat closed on a 11-0 run, and Butler had a wide-open transition 3-point attempt to put them up 99-98 with 16.6 left, but it caromed off the front rim. Marcus Smart made two free throws on the other end, and two more Miami 3-point attempts missed the mark in the waning seconds.

