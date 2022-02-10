Celtics send Dennis Schroder to Rockets, bring back Daniel Theis

Report: C’s send Schroder to Rockets, bring back Theis originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics beat the buzzer with a deal minutes before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom, and Bruno Fernando were sent to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Daniel Theis, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Schroder was the odd man out in the C’s backcourt after the team acquired fellow guard Derrick White from the San Antonio Spurs earlier in the day. Theis returns to Boston after stints with the Rockets and the Chicago Bulls.

The Rockets reportedly waived Freedom shortly after making the deal.

Schroder averaged 14.4 points and 4.2 assists through 49 games for Boston. The German point guard was signed to a one-year, $5.89 million deal last offseason.

Theis was traded from the Celtics to the Bulls at the 2020-21 deadline. Houston acquired Theis in a sign-and-trade with Chicago last August. The veteran big man returns to the C’s months after inking a four-year, $36 million contract with the Rockets.

In 26 games with Houston, Theis averaged 8.4 points and 5.0 rebounds.