Celtics reportedly engaged with Nets in Kevin Durant trade talks

Few teams have the depth of talent to meet Brooklyn’s asking price for a Kevin Durant trade without completely gutting their roster to the point that getting Durant would not matter.

The Boston Celtics are one of those few teams.

They could throw Jaylen Brown in the mix and still have Jayson Tatum to pair with Durant. Because of that, Boston has emerged as one of the teams engaged with Brooklyn on a Durant trade, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Celtics appear no closer to acquiring Durant than others in discussions with the Nets, but Boston’s ability to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown as a centerpiece in offers does help to make the team formidable in its pursuit, sources said. The Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors have been well-known to have varying degrees of interest in Durant, but the Celtics have also been in regular contact with the Nets, sources said.

Nothing is imminent, the report emphasizes. While the Celtics and Nets are talking, they are no closer than the Heat, Suns or anyone else. Durant trade talks have slowed overall, especially since the Suns matched the offer for Deandre Ayton. Part of that slowdown is because the Nets are asking for an overwhelming package of players (with at least one of an All-Star caliber) and picks in return for the former MVP, and teams are balking at the price.

A Celtics trade for Durant could take multiple forms, although the Nets would almost certainly want Brown in the mix as that All-Star caliber player. A trade such as Brown, Derrick White plus three first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) and pick swaps works to match Durant’s $44 million salary next season (the first of his four-year extension). Brooklyn might push for the inclusion of Robert Williams III and Grant Williams instead of White, plus there could be a discussion about protections on the picks.

The Celtics could counter offer a trade without Brown, something like Al Horford, Marcus Smart and the first-round picks and swaps, which also works under league rules. Horford and White with the picks would work as well.

Story continues

Brooklyn almost certainly would not accept a deal that did not include Brown.

Would the Celtics break up a roster that found its rhythm and identity in the middle of last season, then rode that to the NBA Finals (sweeping the Nets out of the postseason as part of that run)? Boston’s offseason moves to add Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari strengthened the roster and solidified it as one of the favorites to come out of the East next season.

It’s a philosophical question for the Celtics on a certain level — would they rather ride with the core they drafted and developed in-house, or is the smart move to use part of that core to secure one of the greatest scorers the game has ever seen, and a proven two-time champion?

Either way, Boston is at least in the conversation of a Durant trade.

Check out more on the Celtics

Jerry West latest Hall of Famer to respond to J.J. Redick NBA Power Rankings, summer edition: Warriors start on top, but Celtics, Bucks… LeBron says he dislikes playing in Boston because Celtics fans are “racist…

Celtics reportedly engaged with Nets in Kevin Durant trade talks originally appeared on NBCSports.com