Celtics’ playoff scenarios become clear entering NBA season finale

Celtics’ playoff scenarios are now straightforward entering Game 82 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It’s all right in front of the Boston Celtics entering their regular-season finale.

The Celtics close out the 2021-22 campaign Sunday night against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

By tipoff, they should know how a win or loss will determine their Eastern Conference seeding: They currently own the No. 3 seed but are one game behind the Milwaukee Bucks and deadlocked with the Philadelphia 76ers, who beat the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

Celtics Talk Podcast: As seeding comes into focus, can the Celtics make a championship run? | Listen & subscribe | Watch on YouTube

So, where is Boston most likely to finish? First, here’s a look at the updated East standings entering Sunday:

Miami Heat (clinched No. 1 seed) Milwaukee Bucks (2 games back) Boston Celtics (3 GB) Philadelphia 76ers (3 GB) Toronto Raptors (5 GB) Chicago Bulls (8 GB) Brooklyn Nets (10 GB)* Cleveland Cavaliers (10 GB)* Atlanta Hawks (11 GB)* Charlotte Hornets (11 GB)*

*Play-in tournament

The Celtics, who own tiebreakers over both Milwaukee and Philly, can finish as the No. 2, No. 3 or No. 4 seed, and the scenarios for each outcome are pretty straightforward.

Here are the three games Sunday that will determine Boston’s seeding, followed by a breakdown of each possibility:

Bucks at Cavaliers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Sixers vs. Pistons, 3:30 p.m. ET

Celtics at Grizzlies, 7 p.m. ET

The Celtics get the No. 2 seed if:

Bucks lose to Cavs

Celtics beat Grizzlies

In this scenario, Boston would face the winner of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 matchup in the play-in tournament, which very well could be the Brooklyn Nets.

So, if the Celtics want to avoid the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Round 1, they might be incentivized to lose against Memphis if Milwaukee loses earlier in the day.

The Celtics get the No. 3 seed if:

Story continues

Bucks beat Cavs

Celtics beat Grizzlies

OR

This scenario would set up the ideal first-round matchup for Boston: the No. 6 seed Bulls. Chicago has lost four straight and 15 of its last 21 and hasn’t been the same since losing point guard Lonzo Ball to a season-ending knee injury.

So, if the Celtics see the Bucks beat Cleveland, it’s in their best interest to beat Memphis, regardless of how the Sixers game plays out. Why? Because…

The Celtics get the No. 4 seed if:

… If the Sixers win and Boston loses, the C’s will drop to the No. 4 seed and into a matchup with the No. 5 Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors are the exact opposite of the Bulls: They’re one of the hottest teams in the NBA at 14-3 in their last 17 games and are just two postseasons removed from taking the Celtics to seven games in the 2020 Eastern Conference semifinals.

How should the Celtics approach their final game?

If the Bucks win, the Celtics should try to win to land the No. 3 seed and avoid the No. 4 seed.

If the Bucks lose, the C’s are in a tricky spot: They could go for the win and the No. 2 seed despite the possibility of facing Brooklyn, or they could rest their stars to set up a loss — and risk falling to the No. 4 seed if Philly beats Detroit in that 7 p.m. time slot.

Considering the Celtics will have a full week off after Sunday’s game, head coach Ime Udoka may want to play all of his starters to prevent against rust. But how long they stay in the game may shed some light on the team’s thinking.