Celtics’ path to ideal Eastern Conference seed gets tougher

Celtics seeding watch: What’s at stake for C’s entering Bulls game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On Tuesday, we laid out how the Boston Celtics’ Eastern Conference competitors could do them a solid in their quest for an ideal NBA playoff draw.

Let’s just say that didn’t happen.

After Tuesday night’s results, the Celtics find themselves in a three-way tie for the No. 2 seed in the East, while the Brooklyn Nets have vaulted to the No. 8 seed.

Here’s a look at the updated East standings as of Wednesday morning:

Miami Heat Boston Celtics (2.5 games back) Milwaukee Bucks (2.5 GB) Philadelphia 76ers (2.5 GB) Toronto Raptors (5.5 GB) Chicago Bulls (6.5 GB) Cleveland Cavaliers (9.0 GB)* Brooklyn Nets (10.5 GB)* Atlanta Hawks (10.5 GB)* Charlotte Hornets (11.5 GB)*

*Play-in tournament

In an ideal world, Boston should want to face a team like Chicago or Cleveland instead of the streaking Raptors or Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the dangerous Nets.

But as our Chris Forsberg observes, there’s still a lot to be sorted out ahead of the Celtics’ back-to-back with the Bulls (Wednesday night) and Bucks (Thursday night).

First, let’s examine Boston’s closest competition.

Can Celtics earn the No. 2 seed in East?

Here are the remaining schedules for the Celtics, Bucks and Sixers with all three teams sitting at 49-30.

Celtics: at Chicago, at Milwaukee, at Memphis

Bucks: vs. Celtics, at Detroit, at Cleveland

Sixers: at Toronto, vs. Indiana, vs. Detroit

Boston has by far the hardest schedule, although the Grizzlies are locked into the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed and could rest their starters in that season finale.

The Celtics currently own tiebreakers over Milwaukee and Philly, so if they win out, the No. 2 seed is theirs.

If they lose to the Bucks on Thursday, though, Milwaukee will own the tiebreaker and likely drop Boston to No. 3 in the standings — or No. 4 if the Sixers win out.

Can the Celtics avoid Brooklyn and/or Toronto in the first round?

Here are the remaining schedules for the Raptors, Nets and Hawks, who are battling Brooklyn for the No. 8 spot:

Raptors: vs. Sixers, vs. Rockets, at Knicks

Nets: at Knicks, vs. Cavs, vs. Pacers

Hawks: vs. Wizards, at Heat, at Rockets

If the Celtics beat Chicago and the Raptors can win at least two of their last three, Toronto will land in the 4-5 matchup with the Bulls slotted at No. 6. That would set up the possibility of a C’s-Bulls first-round matchup if Boston loses to Milwaukee on Thursday.

Celtics fans should be rooting for Atlanta to take the No. 8 seed from Brooklyn, as the Nets would be guaranteed to play the No. 1 seed out of the play-in tournament if they win the 9-10 matchup and beat the loser of the 7-8 matchup.

Whether that happens is pretty much a toss-up, as the Cavs and Heat could be locked into their seeding by the time they play the Nets and Hawks, respectively.

The short version

Outside keeping everyone healthy, the Celtics’ goal should remain the same: Prioritize beating the Bulls and Bucks to earn the No. 2 seed, and let the chips fall where they may in the play-in tournament.