Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston’s Game 3 win

The Boston Celtics knew a serious effort was coming from the Miami Heat after embarrassing the Heat on their home court in Game 2 but came up lacking on their home court of TD Garden for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals series to lose the game 109-103 despite a furious effort to overcome an early 26-point deficit by the Celtics.

The Heat now take a 2-1 series lead in the East Finals series, but health looms as a major factor for both teams. Veteran point guard Marcus Smart turning his ankle and big man Robert Williams III missing the game with knee soreness, and Miami star forward Jimmy Butler exiting the contest early with knee irritation.

Let’s take a look at what NBA and Celtics Twitter had to say about the intense Game 3 battle on the league’s unofficial social media site.

