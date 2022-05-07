Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston dropping Game 3 to the Milwaukee Bucks

NBA.com

Game Recap: Bucks 103, Celtics 101

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpos 42 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks, the No. three seed Bucks defeated the No. two seed Celtics in Game three 103-101. Jrue Holiday added 25 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Bucks in the victory, while Jaylen Brown (27 points, 12 rebounds, four assists) and Al Horford (22 points, 16 rebounds, five assists) combined for 49 points for the Celtics. Additionally for the Celtics, Jayson Tatum added 10 points (4-19 FG). The Bucks lead this best-of-seven series 2-1, with Game four taking place on Monday, May 9