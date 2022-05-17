Celtics’ Marcus Smart, Al Horford to miss Game 1 vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics will be without both Marcus Smart and Al Horford on Tuesday night.

The Celtics announced that Smart and Horford will both miss Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. Smart is out with a right mid-foot sprain, and Horford has entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

It’s unclear if Horford is experiencing coronavirus-related symptoms, or how long he will be sidelined. The 35-year-old has averaged 13 points and 9.4 rebounds per game throughout the postseason, and put up 30 points in their Game 4 win over the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this month.

Smart first injured his foot in Game 7 against the Bucks, and has been listed as questionable for Game 1. He underwent an MRI on Monday, though it came back clean. The NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year has averaged 15 points and 6.2 assists so far this postseason.

“Yes he’s still pretty sore,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said earlier Tuesday before he was ruled out. “He tested out a little bit here and we’re hoping he’s feeling better, but there’s some soreness there, some swelling still, and we’ll monitor him throughout the day, get some treatment, and he’ll still be listed as questionable … We’re hoping he has some good treatment today, and we’ll see how it goes.”

It’s unclear how long Smart will be out with the foot sprain.

Game 2 of the series is set for Thursday night.