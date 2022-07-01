Celtics looking to sign former Washington Wizards big man Thomas Bryant

The Boston Celtics are reportedly looking to sign free agent big man Thomas Bryant according to new reporting from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. The former Washington Wizards reserve center is looking to find himself a new home as a backup big man, and per Haynes is also considering the Los Angles Lakers, who he played for in his rookie season.

The 6-foot-10, 250-llb. Indiana product missed most of last season after partially tearing his ACL with the Wizards in January of 2021, and only played a handful of games in the latter half of the 2021-22 season as a result. With his knee likely fully rehabilitated by this point, Boston might see something similar to his numbers before the accident, which saw him put up 14.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and nearly a block per game.

If Bryant did sign with the Celtics, he’d likely have a slightly smaller role, but would still likely see considerable floor time while Boston keeps Al Horford and Rob Williams III‘s minutes down until the postseason.

The Yahoo Sports reporter expects Bryant to make his decision later today.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

