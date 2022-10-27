Celtics looking into wing, big man options using TPEs

Report: Celtics looking into potential trades for wings, bigs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have lofty expectations in 2022-23, and it appears they’re leaving no stone unturned as they try to replicate last season’s success.

Boston is “looking to fill holes in the frontcourt and on the wings” and is exploring trade options that would utilize its two traded player exceptions ($6.9 million from the Juancho Hernangomez deal and $5.9 million from the Dennis Schroder deal), Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney reports, citing multiple league sources.

“It is clear that they’re asking about big guys but they’re asking about wings, too, poking around,” a league executive told Deveney. “They’re taking the temperature on what might be out there, who might get released or bought out, who they might have to give up a pick, a first-rounder, a second-rounder, to get.”

It’s far too early for any trade to happen now, as teams are still evaluating their rosters and determining whether they want to contend for a playoff spot or be sellers ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. But it sounds like the Celtics are doing some advance planning so they’re prepared to potentially swing a deal in January or early February.

Boston’s need for frontcourt depth was highlighted in Monday’s loss to the Bulls, as Nikola Vucevic amassed 23 rebounds (10 on the offensive glass) to help Chicago out-rebound the C’s 60-45. With Robert Williams potentially sidelined until early 2023, Al Horford, Grant Williams and Noah Vonleh are the only bigs who have played significant minutes this season.

The Celtics could use another veteran wing as well, considering Sam Hauser and Justin Jackson are the only small forward options behind the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Again, don’t expect any moves to happen in the next month or two, and the Celtics are already well over the luxury tax, meaning they’d have to pay repeater penalties on any contract they bring in. So, Brad Stevens could always re-evaluate in December or January to decide he likes his current group.

At the very least, though, it’s worth monitoring low-cost trade candidates who could fit the Celtics as the calendar turns to 2023.