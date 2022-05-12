Celtics legend Larry Bird reacts to news of new East finals MVP trophy being named for him

On Thursday morning, the NBA revealed a new series of awards to be granted to the best individual player and team from each respective conference finals series in each year’s postseason, with Boston Celtics legendary small forward Larry Bird having his name attached to the Eastern Conference Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

That same day, deputy league commissioner Mark Tatum made a call to a number of interested parties regarding the new series of hardware to be announced to give those people the news their names would be attached to the awards. The Hick From French Lick was on the call, and his reaction, captured on video, was shared by the league on Instagram.

“Thanks, Mark,” said Bird after hearing the news of his honoring the trophy of the conference he won three titles in. “I just wish I could win me one of those Magic Johnson trophies.”

“That would be the highlight of my career,” he joked, poking fun at his career-long rival and friend Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Watch the clip above to see Bird’s full reaction to the news.

