Celtics’ Jayson Tatum makes statement with NBA All-Star Game outfit

Associated Press

NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

One by one the names of the NBA’s greatest players were called, bridging basketball’s past and present. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. During a moving halftime tribute at Sunday’s All-Star Game, 45 members of the 75th Anniversary Team — including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James — stood elbow to elbow on a giant circular stage in the middle of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.