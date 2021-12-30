Celtics’ Jaylen Brown vents frustration after historic loss to Clippers

Jaylen Brown vents after making history (in a bad way) vs. Clippers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The box score from Wednesday night’s game at TD Garden produced two eye-opening stats.

The first was that the Boston Celtics went 4 for 42 (9.5%) from 3-point range in their 91-82 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. (More historical context on that number here.) The second was that Celtics star Jaylen Brown finished with 30 points on 13 of 36 shooting — with zero assists.

Brown — who went 1 for 13 from beyond the arc while trying to carry the load with Jayson Tatum and five other Celtics sidelined — is the first Boston player since Antoine Walker 23 years ago to attempt at least 36 shots without recording an assist.

In Brown’s defense, he could have had as many as eight assists had his teammates knocked down their shots, per ESPN Stats & Info. He didn’t seem upset with Boston’s shot selection, either.

“I think that we did get a lot of open looks. Despite what the statistics are saying, I don’t think we were forcing shots. I thought we had a lot of open looks that didn’t go down,” Brown said after the game, as seen in the video above.

But when you miss 12 3-pointers and your team scores its lowest point total of the season to drop its third straight game, sometimes you just need to blow off a little steam.

“I think it’s unfortunate timing, because we definitely wanted to respond from last game,” Brown said. “A lot of those guys came out ready to fight, and we just came up short. We just came up f—ing short.

“It’s just a s—-y game, and unfortunate because we wanted to come back and respond after playing so well in Minnesota. But I don’t know what else to say. We didn’t knock enough shots down to win. We played hard, but we ended up with a loss, so that’s it.”

Brown has good reason to be frustrated: The Celtics played with energy and effort Wednesday night, committing fewer turnovers than the Clippers and avoiding a lot of mistakes that have plagued them throughout the season. But there’s always at least one issue that haunts Boston, and on Wednesday night, it was shooting — to a historic degree.