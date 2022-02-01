Celtics, Jaylen Brown heading for divorce?

Multiple sources have told Heavy.com that, absent the team getting its act together and playing more to its potential, Jaylen Brown could be the one to acknowledge that the mix isn’t right and seek a move.

Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney

Divorce for Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown?

"Multiple sources have told Heavy that, absent the team getting its act together, Brown could be the one to acknowledge that the mix isn't right and seek a move."

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

The Celtics Jaylen Brown (418 points) and Jayson Tatum (405) each scored at least 400 points in January.

They are just the third duo in franchise history to achieve this feat:

✅ Cousy & Sharman (Jan. 1956)

✅ Bird & McHale (Jan. 1988)

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Al Horford says Jaylen Brown has been setting the tone a lot by emphasizing focus in the locker room a lot during team's recent turnaround.

Jay King @ByJayKing

Pretty good first possession by the Celtics against Miami's zone. Patient, worked it to the middle, found Jaylen Brown from there and he hit Robert Williams with the lob. The Heat will probably play a lot of zone. They do it anyway, and it's been one way to slow down the Celtics.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Heat starters:

Bam Adebayo

Caleb Martin

Duncan Robinson

Max Struss

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

A unique Heat starting lineup: Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Bam Adebayo.

So clearly a goal of leaving Tyler Herro in sixth-man role, where he has thrived.

Celtics opening with Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jason Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams. – 7:07 PM

Jaylen Brown @FCHWPO

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

Jay King @ByJayKing

What is the common link when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have big nights at the same time?
"The pace. Our pace."

“The pace. Our pace.”

John Karalis @John_Karalis

BSJ Game Report: Celtics 107, Pelicans 97 – Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown carry C's

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have scored 25 points or more in the same game four times since Christmas Day. They did just twice prior.

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

The Celtics (26-25) are back to being above .500 with the win over the Pelicans. No surprise, it was Jayson Tatum (38 points) and Jaylen Brown (31 points) leading the way.

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Final: Celtics 107, Pelicans 97

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 69 points.

New Orleans is 2-11 in games without Brandon Ingram this season.

Jose Alvarado had 19 points and 4 steals. – 9:16 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Tonight is the fourth time Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have gone for 30 or more points in the same game.

That tied Larry Bird and Kevin McHale in 1986-87 for the most games of 30 or more in the same outing. – 9:04 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

From @ESPNStatsInfo: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each have 30+ points tonight. It is the 4th time this season they have each scored 30 points in a game.

That matches Larry Bird and Kevin McHale in 1986-87 for the most such games in a season in Celtics history. – 9:03 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Second game this season both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have scored 30+.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown just tried flush one on Willy Hernangomez. Got fouled, but it's been a minute since Brown has gone up with the intent of dunking on a guy.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Boston was firmly in control of this game, and then a 36-point third quarter for New Orleans let the Pelicans get back into it. Still, New Orleans has no way to stop either Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, who have gotten whatever they've wanted.

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Pelicans win the challenge. It'll be Pelicans ball on the sideline and a turnover for Jaylen Brown

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans showed heart in trimming a 19-point deficit to 7 early in 2nd quarter, but Celtics closed out first half on a 24-12 run.

Halftime score: 52-34.

Jayson Tatum (21 points) and Jaylen Brown (17 points) have dominated. Jose Alvarado only Pelican in double figures with 10. – 8:04 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Two games after nearly beating the Kings by themselves, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are outscoring the Pelicans 38-34 at halftime by themselves.

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

The 15 points is tied for the Pels 3rd-lowest scoring quarter of the season.

Reminder: In their three lowest-scoring 1Qs of the year (14, 16 and 16), the Pels came back to win.

They need to slow down Jaylen Brown (12) and Jayson Tatum (11) for that to happen tonight. – 7:38 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Jaylen Brown DROPPED him

pic.twitter.com/ub4SzPrAAf – 7:36 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum already have 22 of Boston's first 26 points (Brown still has a free throw coming after that and-one).
The Pels have 8 as a team.

The Pels have 8 as a team. – 7:27 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jayson Tatum (11 points) and Jaylen Brown (five) have all of the Celtics' points so far. Together, they are up 16-4 on the Pelicans.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Pelicans starters:

Willy Hernangomez

Herbert Jones

Garrett Temple

Josh Hart

Devonte’ Graham – 6:42 PM

Celtic sources insist they're not floating Brown's name in trade talks, and word back from other clubs confirms that such is the case. "Put it this way, we know we'd have to give up A LOT to get a Jaylen Brown," said an exec.

The Celtics are said to be listening to ALL offers in advance of the February 10 NBA trade deadline. ("They're not in any position to be closing doors," said one league exec.) But, barring an unrefusable offer, it's far more likely the potential for fireworks would come closer to July 4th.

I can't find a team out there these days that believes Morey is bluffing about keeping Simmons past the deadline to A) first make what sounds to outsiders as a rather hopeless attempt to convince Simmons to rejoin the team for a playoff drive and B) more importantly retain Simmons to offer him as the centerpiece of offseason trade pitches for the likes of Portland's Damian Lillard, Washington's Bradley Beal, Boston's Jaylen Brown and, of course, Brooklyn's James Harden