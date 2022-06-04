Celtics interested in Chinanu Onuaku?

Chinanu Onuaku is enjoying a breakout season on every level. After beating local powerhouse Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Israeli league, he was named MVP of the season and he has already a date with the Celtics. The Cavs are interested in him, but the Bnei Herzliya star center is expected in Boston for a workout at the end of June.

Source: EuroHoops.net

