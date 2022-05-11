Celtics’ Ime Udoka had a fitting reaction to finish in Coach of the Year voting

Ime Udoka had a fitting reaction to his finish in COY voting originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON — Ime Udoka finished fourth in voting for 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year, a very impressive achievement for a first-year head coach.

Udoka isn’t one to toot his own horn, however, and the Boston Celtics boss stayed on-brand Wednesday when asked about the voting results prior to Game 5.

“Personally for me, it’s whatever. Honestly,” Udoka said during his pregame press conference at TD Garden. “But for the team, it means we did well and made some strides, so good to get recognition as far as that.”

Monty Williams won the award for guiding the Phoenix Suns to the NBA’s best regular-season record, while the Memphis Grizzlies’ Taylor Jenkins and the Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra finished second and third, respectively.

You could make the case that Udoka should have been higher on that list for leading an incredible turnaround that saw the Celtics jump from 10th in the Eastern Conference in January to the No. 2 seed by regular season’s end.

But Udoka didn’t give the results second thought, wryly pointing out that his team should have played better earlier in the season if he wanted to win the award.

“It’s a reflection of what we’re doing as a team, so if you want to say what I think about it personally, if we had gotten off to a better start, it would be a better result for me, and that would mean our team is better,” Udoka said. “So, we’ll hit the ground running next year.”

Udoka doesn’t seem hung up on individual awards as he tries to lead the Celtics past a tough, physical Milwaukee Bucks team in the East semifinals. And for the record, if he is in the conversation for an individual award, he’s not interested in being a runner-up, either.

“If you’re not first, you’re last,” Udoka added as he walked off the podium.