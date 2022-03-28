Celtics big man has torn meniscus, per report

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Report: Robert Williams out ‘several weeks’ with torn meniscus originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics got some deflating news on the Robert Williams injury front Monday morning.

Williams has torn the meniscus in his left knee and will miss “several weeks” at minimum, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported that Boston feared Williams had a meniscus tear, which could lead to an “indefinite absence.”

Williams will undergo further evaluation Monday to determine an exact timetable, per Wojnarowski.

A 2011 study found that NBA players needed an average of six weeks to recover from a torn meniscus; while Williams’ timeline could be different based on the severity of his injury, a six-week recovery time would have him back around May 9 and missing at least the entire first round and most if not all of the second round.

Williams has emerged as one of Boston’s most important players on both ends of the floor amid a breakout fourth season. He’s averaging a near double-double (10.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game) and is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate with 2.2 blocks per game.

The Celtics will need big men Daniel Theis, Al Horford and Grant Williams to step up in Williams’ absence.