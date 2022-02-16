Celtics became first ever NBA team to achieve this feat in win vs. 76ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics were red-hot from 3-point range in Tuesday night’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers, so much so that they made a little NBA history in the process.

Boston connected on 25 of its 46 attempts (55.6 percent) from beyond the arc, which, along with elite defense, led to a 135-87 road win over the Sixers. Five players for the C’s made three or more 3-pointers, led by Jaylen Brown’s 5-of-7 shooting.

Forsberg: Elite defense gives Celtics a real chance to contend

The Celtics actually made more 3-pointers than the Sixers made field goals overall. No team in league history had ever accomplished that feat.

The Celtics’ defense held the Sixers to 23-of-80 (28.7 percent) shooting from the field and 8-of-32 (25 percent) from 3-point range. Boston led by 50 points at one point during the third quarter — a 12-minute stretch during which the C’s outscored the 76ers 32-16.

Sixers’ Doc Rivers shares great insight into why C’s are thriving

The Celtics are not going to shoot anywhere near 55.6 percent from 3-point range on a consistent basis, and even after Tuesday’s hot shooting, they still rank 22nd in the league in 3-point percentage.

The real impressive, and actually sustainable part of the Celtics’ recent run of success (including a nine-game win streak), has been their defense. Boston has the top defensive rating in the league by a wide margin since Jan. 1, and after adding guard Derrick White at the trade deadline, this team has even more talent and versatility on that end of the court.