Celtics beat the Heat in Game 5, one win away from NBA Finals

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, May 26, 2022, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:

The Celtics are one win away from the NBA Finals after using a 24-2 run to beat the Heat in Game 5

There’s drone footage of Tom Brady making a crazy golf shot, but Josh Allen is calling Bull

Colin Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders as he eyes a return to the NFL

Peyton and Eli Manning are now Emmy winners, thanks to the Manningcast

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .