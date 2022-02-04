Celtics announce all 15 members of All-Celtics roster for NBA’s 75th anniversary celebration

The Boston Celtics are a founding member of the Basketball Association of America (BAA), the league that would one day call itself the NBA of today, and have thus been a prominent franchise in the league’s 75th-anniversary celebrations throughout the 2021-22 NBA season so far.

One of several such ways the Celtics have helped commemorate the league reaching its’ three-quarter century mark has been their slow reveal of their 15-man all-time team of the greatest players to don the green and white for Boston, done in three installments of five players each over the course of the last two weeks.

Selected by a panel of experts and historians, the Celtics released the final, full 15-player roster on Thursday afternoon along with a press release detailing all aspects of the team.

“Fifteen Celtics legends, as determined by thousands of votes from fans, media members, and historians were selected for the All-Celtics Team,” wrote the team.

“More than thirty media members and historians, selected for their expertise, knowledge, and experience with and around the franchise, comprised 50% of the All-Celtics Team’s final weighted voting. Fans accounted for the remaining 50% of the voting.”

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the full, 15-player all-time roster.

Ray Allen

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Larry Bird

USA TODAY Sports

Bob Cousy

AP Photo

Dave Cowens

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Garnett

(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

John Havlicek

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Heinsohn

AP Photo/J. Walter Green

Dennis Johnson

(Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports)

Sam Jones

Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin McHale

USA TODAY Sports

Robert Parish

USA TODAY Sports

Paul Pierce

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Bill Russell

Charles Hoff/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Bill Sharman

(AP Photo)

Jo Jo White

Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

