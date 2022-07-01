Celtics acquire guard Malcolm Brogdon in trade with Pacers

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Report: C's acquire Malcolm Brogdon in trade with Pacers

The Boston Celtics are beginning July with a bang.

Shortly after agreeing to terms with forward Danilo Gallinari, they reportedly acquired point guard Malcolm Brogdon in a trade with the Indiana Pacers.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Celtics are sending six players to Indiana in the deal: Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, and Juwan Morgan. The Pacers also will get Boston’s 2023 first-round draft pick.

Due to a clause in Morgan’s contract, the trade cannot officially process until July 9.

